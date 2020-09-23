Cynthia Nixon says Trump, coronavirus taught her America is in 'retrograde' when it comes to white supremacy

Cynthia Nixon spoke out about what the Trump administration and the coronavirus pandemic has made her realize about America and white supremacy.

The “Sex and the City” actress spoke candidly in an interview with the U.K. fashion publication Grazia to promote her role in the new Netflix series “Ratched,” which tells the story of nurse Mildred Ratched from “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest.”

Nixon noted that the show, like many works by creator Ryan Murphy, takes a look at a historical period and examines what people of color and the LGBTQ community were doing while forced to the outskirts of accepted society. That’s when the conversation turned toward politics.

“Obviously, things are more possible [now] but even though we have more and more women in politics, it’s still a bridge too far for so many voters and it adds a whole other layer of challenge,” she explained. “So much of the election of Donald Trump and the pandemic has exposed not only how deeply conservative a country we are, but how retrograde we are, particularly when it comes to white supremacy.”

As for the upcoming election, where Trump faces Joe Biden for the White House, Nixon admitted that she’s optimistic but still cautious given the way that the 2016 election played out.

“I am hopeful. I cannot imagine we would re-elect him,” she said of Trump. “But I could not imagine we would have elected him in the first place. I’m worried he is deliberately trying to provoke unrest and be seen as the law and order candidate, and that will scare people into re-electing him.”

Nixon is no stranger to politics herself. In 2018 she ran an unsuccessful campaign to unseat Andrew Cuomo as governor of New York.

“I’m a high-adrenaline person but I’ve never experienced anything like the constant adrenaline of that campaign," the mother of three recalled. “It took my wife [Christine Marinoni] and I months to recover. In the days after the election, I just sat on my couch and I never do that. It reminded me of being pregnant.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the star talked about her time as Miranda Hobbes, who she played for six seasons on “Sex and the City.” Looking back, she now believes that the show had a diversity problem as well as an issue with the version of New York City depicted.

“I was always troubled by how un-diverse it was,” she revealed. “Certainly racially, but also how the slice of New York City it was showing was so incredibly affluent. Miranda’s husband was the only representation of anybody who didn’t have money for days. I guess Carrie didn’t have money for days, but you would never know it by the way she spent!”