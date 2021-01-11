Sarah Jessica Parker responds to fan questions about Kim Cattrall after new ‘Sex and the City’ series revival

Sarah Jessica Parker likely knew fans would be inquiring about Kim Cattrall's absence from the new "Sex and the City" trailer that was revealed on Sunday, and the Carrie Bradshaw performer certainly was ready.

Immediately after Parker, 55, announced via a trailer for "And Just Like That…" that she would be reprising her role as the fashionable and trendy sex columnist in the uber-popular HBO original title for HBO Max, fans inundated her with questions regarding the "Filthy Rich" star’s rambunctious character Samantha Jones.

"Happy to see you back but will miss Kim/Samantha," one commenter wrote, to which Parker replied, "We will too. We loved her so. X."

Another commenter suggested that Parker and Cattrall, 64, "dislike each other" and Parker quickly shut down the notion, responding, "No. I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would. Samantha isnt [sic] part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do. X."

CYNTHIA NIXON WEIGHS IN ON REPLACING KIM CATTRALL WITH SHARON STONE IN A POTENTIAL 'SEX AND THE CITY 3' MOVIE

Parker wrote to another fan of Cattrall’s absence: "She will always be there. And we are so excited. X."

SARAH JESSICA PARKER ADDRESSES RUMORED FEUD BETWEEN HER AND'SEX AND THE CITY' CO-STAR KIM CATTRALL: 'THIS ISN'T A CATFIGHT'

The iconic dramedy series, which ran from 1998 to 2004, will still feature Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes), and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York) in addition to Parker.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The series will follow Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," a press release explained.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The leading ladies will reportedly each earn north of $1 million per episode of the revival as stars and executive producers, this according to Variety.