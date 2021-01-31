Sarah Jessica Parker says 'Sex in the City' revival will address the coronavirus pandemic

Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed that the upcoming "Sex and the City" revival will indeed see the characters tackle the coronavirus in New York City.

It was announced earlier this month that HBO Max is bringing back the iconic dramedy series with a new chapter titled, "And Just Like That..." which will feature Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes), and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York).

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, will not be returning.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in a recent interview, Parker noted that she has not been given a script for the series yet, but is in full contact with the writers' room. She confirmed that, because it was such a momentous event in New York City, the show will tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The star told the outlet that the pandemic will "obviously be part of the storyline, because that’s the city [these characters] live in. And how has that changed relationships once friends disappear? I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all."

The four women played their respective characters for six seasons and two movies from 1998 until as recently as 2010. Elsewhere in the interview, Parker explained that she’s teeming with questions about where the characters are at now that they’re in their 50s.

"I think that Cynthia, Kristin, and I are all excited about the time that has passed," said Parker. "You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way? Did they move with momentum? Are they like some people who are confused, threatened, nervous [by what’s happening in the world]? I’m so curious and excited to see how the writers imagine these women today."

Parker first announced news of a revival of the series on her Instagram with a sizzle reel of life around New York City along with her character typing out the words "And just like that... The story continues…"

It would make sense for the characters to at least acknowledge the coronavirus and its effect on the city. At the onset of the pandemic, the city was hit particularly hard and became the epicenter of the infection.

