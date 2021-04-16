‘Sex and the City’ star John Corbett reveals he will return for series reboot: 'Very exciting'

And just like that … Aidan is back.

"Sex and the City" star John Corbett revealed to Page Six that he will reprise his role of Carrie Bradshaw’s ex-fiancé, Aidan Shaw, in the hotly anticipated show reboot.

"I’m going to do the show," he told us in a new interview, adding that the news is "very exciting" for him.

As for how many episodes he’ll appear in, Corbett said, "I think I might be in quite a few."

"I like all those people, they’ve been very nice to me," he added.

HBO declined to comment.

On the long-running HBO show, Corbett, 59, played hapless furniture designer Aidan, whom Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie not only cheated on with Mr. Big (Chris Noth), but subsequently dumped when he wanted to get married. He appeared in the movie sequel, running into his ex-love in Abu Dhabi, where the two shared a romantic meal and even a kiss.

The upcoming 10-episode HBO Max revival, titled "And Just Like That…," will feature three-quarters of the leading ladies — Parker, Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte). Kim Cattrall has repeatedly refused to join any kind of revival and has famously feuded with Parker in the past.

Corbett told us he never noticed any tension on set but did note, "I only worked with Sarah Jessica Parker. I think I had one scene with all the girls."

"They were always cordial," he continued. "Cordial with me. I got to know the other girls because when you show up for work, you’ve got to wait a few hours while they finish up a scene, but we always had nice chats and hugs. I never saw it or heard about it."

As for Mr. Big, Page Six reported in February that actor Chris Noth would not be part of the reboot, but he later hinted on social media that he could have a role.

The limited series doesn’t yet have a premiere date.

Corbett can currently be seen in "Rebel," a drama inspired by Erin Brockovich and starring Katey Sagal. In it, he plays Sagal’s third husband.

"The other two husbands are in the show," the West Virginia native said. "I’m the cooler husband. Any husband in anything I do, I’m always the coolest."

Corbett joked that he had that "put in the contract. I don’t worry about the size of my trailer. I just want to be the coolest in the show."

Naturally, the show deals with Sagal’s character battling big corporations against the little guy, something that Corbett wishes there was more of along with less emphasis on material wealth.

"Everything [now] is about how much money can you make … the world hears about billionaires and you don’t hear enough about the advocates for the little person.

"Look, I’ve been super-rich and I’ve been super-poor," the "Northern Exposure" star explained. "And you know I’ve found in life the human ups and downs that we all have had very little to do with how much I had in the bank and to do with something else.Being miserable and super happy has nothing to do with how much you have in your Wells Fargo account, it’s all about how you were treated or not respected by someone you cared about, that’s why you were miserable in life."

Corbett is most definitely contented these days. He’s been in a relationship with Bo Derek for nearly 20 years after meeting her on a not-so-blind date. A mutual friend arranged for them to be each other’s dates at an Oscar viewing party and Corbett admits that when the "10" star’s name was mentioned, he thought it was a goof.

The pair decided to have dinner the night before the party in case they didn’t like each other, "and we went out for dinner the night before and it was great. She was great," he said happily.

"Rebel" airs on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.