Seth Meyers reveals Rihanna’s only weakness

Late-night television host Seth Meyers opened up about spending time with Rihanna and revealed the only thing she's bad at.

During a visit to "The Tonight Show," on Monday, Meyers, 45, discussed what it was like hosting the 31-year-old singer for a popular day drinking-themed segment of his show.

"She was so much fun and she's the nicest person in the world," Meyers said of the pop superstar. "It was a blast."

Meyer's segment, called "Seth & Rihanna Go Day Drinking," aired this summer and featured the duo downing shots, beers and cocktails while making jokes and playing games.

Meyers also revealed that while shooting the segment, he learned that there is one thing Rihanna -- most revered for her music, fashion design, acting and activism -- can't do very well.

"She, at one point, took my phone and took a bunch of pictures while we were day drinking," the comedian offered. "When I went through and looked at them, I'm like 'Rihanna's bad at taking pictures.'"

"I disagree," said "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon, holding up an out-of-focus photo of Meyers that Rihanna snapped. "I think this is a great picture."

"I think that's not a good picture," Meyers joked as the audience laughed. "I think that's poorly framed."

When asked if he's now a friend of Rihanna's Meyers quickly said "no."

"I think we're friendly, but I wouldn't want (her cell phone number)," revealed Meyers. "I think it would be too dangerous to have. I would spend all day thinking, 'whats a funny thing to text Rihanna?'"