Rihanna reacts to world’s richest female musician title: 'It's weird'

Rihanna had a candid response when asked how it feels to be the world’s richest female musician.

Earlier this month, Forbes reported that Rihanna is the world’s richest female musician — topping other big-name artists such as Beyoncé and Céline Dion — with her estimated $600 million fortune.

When asked how the title made her feel, the "Work" singer had a unique take on the magazine's rankings.

"Forbes is one of those funny things, you know? she said during a recent interview with E! News. "It's like, you're rewarding people for being rich or something."

"It's weird. I never got used to it. But it's a nice honor; it's nice," she added.

Separately, in May, Rihanna announced she is partnering with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton to launch a new fashion label.

The pop star, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, announced her new fashion line — Fenty — at the time. When the news of the singer's groundbreaking deal with LVMH, the world's largest luxury group, came to light, it shook up the fashion industry. Rihanna became the first woman, and the first person of color, to create a major brand under the luxury giant from scratch.

Fenty "is centered on Rihanna, developed by her, and takes shape with her vision in terms of ready to wear, shoes and accessories, including commerciality and communication of the brand," according to a press release at the time.

Rihanna, who already has the lines Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, said in a statement following the news that "designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us ... I couldn't imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I'm ready for the world to see what we have built together."

