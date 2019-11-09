Jimmy Fallon surprises 3 UT Austin students with free college tuition

Jimmy Fallon gave three University of Texas at Austin students the surprise of their lives.

All this week, "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" filmed in Austin, Texas, and on Friday night's episode he called Alma Zamora, Elizabeth Yun and Fitzgerald Alan onto the stage to announce Samsung was going to pay the rest of their college tuition bills.

Fallon first told them that they had won new smartphones and other gadgets in a holiday bundle. Then, while posing for a selfie dropped the bombshell.

"Since we're the Tonight Show and we're at UT, Samsung wanted to take it up a notch. Listen carefully. Samsung is going to pay for the remainder of your college tuition," he said.

The students cried and screamed in shock as balloons and confetti dropped from the ceiling.

"I am feeling euphoric. I feel like I'm on top of the world. I feel like nothing can stop me," Alan told KXAN.

"Thank God, thank Jesus for everything he has given to me. I really appreciate everything Samsung has brought to the table to help me pay off this tuition."

In a press release from Samsung, the tech company said it works with UT Austin to find the students and called them "academically successful student leaders."

"Samsung is proud to equip these exceptional undergraduates with the tools they need to take their academic and creative talents to the next level," the statement read.

"This partnership is just the latest demonstration of our commitment to helping the future generation fulfill their true potential and work towards a brighter future for themselves and their communities."