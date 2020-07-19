'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause's mother dead after cancer fight

"Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause is mourning her mother.

Stause, 38, confirmed on Instagram on Saturday that her mother lost her battle to lung cancer, which also had killed her father, People reported.

In her announcement, Stause shared several pictures and videos of her mother from before and during her cancer fight.

"In disbelief that you are gone," wrote the former soap star in the caption. "Feeling just about every emotion, but I find comfort knowing Dad is up there taking care of you and showing you the ropes like only he could."

Stause wrote that it was "absolutely heartbreaking" to see her mother take her "last labored breath," but she's glad to know her mother was "free from the pain."

"A free spirit and rebel till the very end. My beautiful Mom, in your own words #F--kCancer," she wrote.

Stause also offered a special thanks to the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center staff for "lovingly" helping her mother.

"Your kindness and care in this time will never be forgotten," she concluded.

In June, Stause revealed that she gifted a wig she'd previously worn to her mother amid her battle with the disease.

"I wore this wig many years ago to the American Music Awards just for fun to change it up," she wrote on Instagram. "But now since my mom has lost her hair from cancer treatment, I felt like what better time to dust it off and have a little fun?? Here’s me teaching my mom to give a good soap turn-hair flip."

The post contained a side-by-side image of Stause and her mother both wearing the wig, as well as a video of the actress coaching her mother through a melodramatic hair flip, encouraging her to say "you b--ch" as she did, in typical soap-opera fashion.