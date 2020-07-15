Chrishell Stause requests to restore maiden name amid divorce from Justin Hartley

Chrishell Stause is officially distancing herself from her ex Justin Hartley nearly eight months after he filed for divorce.

The “Selling Sunset” star still legally shares the same last name as the “This Is Us” actor.

Recently Stause, 38, requested to restore her maiden name, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

Hartley, 43, filed for divorce in November 2019, citing irreconcilable differences for the cause of the split, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The couple was married in 2017.

Stause was in the middle of filming for the Netflix show when she found out the actor had filed.

“It’s an embarrassing, humiliating type of thing to go through without cameras and without people judging you, so I just hope people are gentle when they watch,” she said on "RealiTea with Derek Z" last week.

Stause added: “We’re real people. This was a traumatizing time in my life and it’s going to be hard for me to watch it myself.”

The “Days of Our Lives” alum recently slammed her “Selling Sunset” castmate Christine Quinn after Quinn told Page Six, “We all just thought maybe they were having communication problems for a while. We heard that they were in therapy, so obviously there were some issues going on with them.”

Stause shot back at Quinn, 31, on Twitter. “I just learned Christine is giving press ‘information’ about my divorce. Let me be VERY clear. She knows absolutely nothing about the situation and is obviously desperate to gain attention by doing so. Anything from her is either a complete lie or total conjecture on her part,” she wrote.

In another tweet, she said, “It’s so frustrating and unfortunate that someone would use someone’s personal painful situation to get press for themselves. I can’t say I am surprised, but please check the source. She has absolutely zero knowledge of the marriage we had.”