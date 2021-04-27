Selena Gomez calls on world leaders to help fight coronavirus pandemic: 'Pledge dollars or doses'

Selena Gomez is using her public platform to call on politicians around the world to join in the fight against COVID-19 to help make coronavirus vaccines accessible to poor nations in need.

The singer took to her Twitter account, which boasts 65 million followers, to petition for access to the coronavirus vaccines worldwide.

"@moderna_tx & @NoubarAfeyan, thanks for developing a vaccine for COVID-19 but we need your help to get it to everyone, everywhere. Will you follow others in providing it not-for-profit for the countries most in need? #vaxlive," Gomez tweeted on April 24.

In another tweet, Gomez specifically called on the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, as well as all leaders of the other G7 countries (Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States) to "pledge dollars or doses to help everyone around the world fight" the pandemic.

Her offer was also extended to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. In her requests to politicians, she mentioned the upcoming Global Citizen concert she's participating in next month called "VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World."

Gomez's tweets made some headway, with responses from Spain's president Pedro Sánchez and Macron.

"Spain is commited to equal and universal access to vaccines, @selenagomez. Just this week, I have announced that we will make about 7.5 million doses available to Latin America and the Caribbean this year. Only together we will succeed," Sánchez replied to the star on Twitter.

"Dear @SelenaGomez, thank you for carrying this crucial message to all leaders. France has already started sending out its first doses of vaccine to Africa through #Covax, and it's just the beginning. Thanks for spreading the word! Let's stand with those who have less. Now," Macron wrote.

Global Citizen, an anti-poverty organization, announced its goal of the event earlier this month is to enlist corporations and philanthropists to raise $22 billion for global vaccinations, particularly targeting countries with less access. The concert, which airs May 8 on ABC, CBS and FOX as well as on iHeartMedia radio stations and YouTube, will also showcase Jennifer Lopez, the Foo Fighters, Eddie Vedder, J Balvin and H.E.R.