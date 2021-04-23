Selena Gomez unveils platinum blonde hair as fans declare 'Blondelena is back'

Selena Gomez has ditched her brunette hair in exchange for a much brighter hue.

The Rare Beauty founder stunned her fans on Friday when she debuted a new selfie on her makeup line's Instagram account showing platinum blonde hair.

"New look. Need to pick new Rare Beauty lip and blush shades now," the singer and actress captioned the pic.

In the snap, Gomez, 28, is wearing an oversized white t-shirt and appears to be makeup-free. She also shows off colorful pastel nails.

Within an hour, the "Selfish Love" singer's photo racked up over 230,000 likes on the social media platform.

Gomez's fans immediately responded to her picture, with some nicknaming her "blondelena."

This isn't the first time Gomez has opted for blonde hair, however. She last rocked light hair at the 2017 American Music Awards.

"Blondelena once again!! Woww!!" one fan reacted excitedly along with heart eye emojis in the comments section.

"Obsessed," another wrote.

"I'm shaking now Selena is blonde," another said.

Dozens of others replied writing, "Blondelena is back."

Gomez's fans may be able to see more of her new look when she takes the stage at a Global Citizen musical event next month.

The anti-poverty organization announced the musical event "VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World." Its goal is to enlist corporations and philanthropists to raise $22 billion for global vaccinations, particularly targeting countries with less access.

Jennifer Lopez, Foo Fighters, Eddie Vedder, J Balvin and H.E.R. are expected to make appearances. It will air on May 8 on FOX, ABC, CBS as well as on iHeartRadio radio stations and YouTube.