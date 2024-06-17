'Seinfeld' star Michael Richards 'found faith' during self-imposed hiatus following racist rant

Michael Richards "found faith" after he took a self-imposed hiatus from Hollywood in 2006.

The "Seinfeld" star stepped out of the spotlight after going on a racist rant at the Laugh Factory. Richards was filmed yelling racial slurs at a group of hecklers during a comedy set and faced public backlash.

Richards chose to "cancel himself" at the time. "I took myself out," he wrote in his new memoir, "Entrances and Exits," which was released June 4. During his time away from Hollywood, Richards worked on himself, so he could understand what led to the angry moment.

"I found faith along the way," Richards told Fox News Digital. "Faith in creation and how marvelous this system is set up to — well, it's rather merciful in that it allows us to reflect upon our wrongs and move on to get to a better place in oneself, to improve. The state of improvement. I'm fascinated by that. We as human beings can learn from our mistakes."

Richards began performing comedy at clubs in the 1970s and 1980s. The comedian was noticed by Billy Crystal, who gave him a spot on his first television special. Richards went on to star as a regular in "Fridays."

Eventually, he landed the role of Kramer in "Seinfeld" — which ran from 1989 until 1998. Richards was awarded three Emmy Awards for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series.

Richards was handed his own show, "The Michael Richards Show," in 2000, but it was canceled after two months.

The 74-year-old actor returned to the stand-up stage for a handful of years before he stepped back following the racist tirade in 2006. Reflecting on the events that occurred that night, Richards told Fox News Digital he would have handled the situation differently today.

"I would have probably tried to say something like, 'I'm so sorry you don't find me funny. Is there anything I can do? Do you need a back rub? Can I buy you some chips and more liquor?'" Richards said.

"Ultimately, I probably would have just simply buttoned it up and gone home and just returned the next night and keep working at it," he said. "I should have left the stage when it got really nasty."

Richards admitted he was "swept up by the rage" he felt when heckled by the audience members.

"I tried in the beginning, but it was all going wrong," Richards recalled. "It's a bad night, and I'm rather fascinated with just how bad it's getting."

"That's another thing. As an artist late at night, I'm curious to see, because sometimes I've had really terrible nights and I stick with it and I come out with an interesting bump," he added. "And what I mean by a bump is, I'll find some comedy and button up the performance. That night, I think I should have just left the stage."

Richards joked he should have said, "Goodnight, ladies and gentlemen. And I promise if you come back next week, I'll be funnier."

Richards admitted he didn't miss Hollywood during his self-imposed hiatus.

"I was missing myself all along," he explained. "I don't think I was paying enough attention to myself, this person behind Hollywood and the part you play, the quest to entertain a public."

"There's something bigger than that, this great person. Who is it? And I say great because it's so enormous in this, in the size of becoming aware of who I am. That became a quest. What am I on this planet? Big huge questions that took me into philosophy and religion and psychology."

Richards revealed he spent "years" looking into the meaning of his life.

During his time on the show "Seinfeld," Richards' character was a fan favorite. The quirky Kramer lived across the hall from Jerry Seinfeld's character. The duo is still friends today, despite Richards retiring from stand-up comedy in 2007.

Richards explained he has an "admiration of the continuity of [Seinfeld's] commitment to making people laugh."

"Friendship is natural for us," he told Fox News Digital. "It certainly comes out of the connection we had for so many years working together to make people laugh. But also, as human beings, we both see just how important it is to be human. The recognition of one's humanity."

Even with Richards' exit from Hollywood, Seinfeld supported his potential return.

"[Seinfeld] doesn't know why I'm not out here working," he said. "He was supporting me in that he felt, 'Come back. You know, we want you back. Come back. Join us. Come on. Let's get into entertainment.'"

Richards declined at least until he could "get a few answers." "Jerry supported me with: 'Well, you know, I'm always here if you need me.' That sort of a thing."

"I don't have an agent. I don't have reps. You got to be set up for all this," Richards explained. "That's just part of the business of having an acting career. I didn't write this book as, 'Oh I got a comeback, and I'm going to get on another TV show, or I'm going to do some costarring work in films, or I'm going to be on the stage.'"

"None of that was on my mind," he said. "I just simply wanted to get to my stories and the life I've lived."

As he approaches 75, Richards explained he'd only jump back in if the part really "resonated" with him as an artist.

"If a part were offered to me, and certainly if it resonated, and I knew I could do a good job and be a part of the story that's being told through whatever project it is that we're doing. I'd probably give it serious consideration, but I better be on the ball," he said. "It's not about a career as much as it's got to resonate, and it's got to activate my life as an artist, so I can really bring it through for everyone to see."