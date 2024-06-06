Michael Richards reflects on 35 years of 'Seinfeld' magic, says he watched to write new book

"Seinfeld" star Michael Richards, famed for his portrayal of Jerry Seinfeld's eccentric neighbor Cosmo Kramer, reflected on the beloved sitcom's success and its ability to capture the hearts of so many 35 years later amid the release of his new book.

Since July 5, 1989, the widely acclaimed sitcom crafted by Larry David and Seinfeld has captivated television audiences globally. This July will mark 35 years since its premiere.

"Seinfeld" had a nine-season run and continues to generate revenue through syndication profits and streaming deals.

"The chemistry and the outcome was just sensational," Richards told Jesse Watters on Thursday while promoting his book "Entrances and Exits," released June 4.

"We all worked very, very hard, but we were all into making comedy. You know, getting into the swing of comedy, and both Jerry and I are deeply committed to that," Richards said. "Our friendship came out of, well, he was a fan from the days I was doing ‘Fridays.’ He was all for me when I was auditioning for the part. He wanted me for the part. Oh boy, thank you. We have been neighbors ever since."

Richards has largely stayed out of the spotlight since 2006, when he was filmed yelling racial slurs during a stand-up show.

He discussed David's initial concept for Kramer and revealed that he nearly sported a ponytail.

"Larry David, who began to sketch the character through a neighbor of his, Kenny Kramer, and he had a ponytail. So Larry was very close to the look of Kenny and asked me if I would wear a ponytail," Richards recalled. "And I thought at first that could be interesting. Perhaps it would fall off during the take. You know, the man Kesler at the time who became Kramer wears a hairpiece. I was thinking of how to make that funny, but then I decided I got enough to think about than a hairpiece, so I ditched it."

Richards revealed that his physical comedy was influenced by iconic Hollywood actors such as Buster Keaton, Charlie Chaplin and Laurel and Hardy.

"It just came out of me, I think, in making my friends laugh. I could ride my bike into a bush and do it in such a way that they would just crack up and we'd all be laughing together."

"I always wore padding. I was very scientific about that — really, truly. So I knew how to take falls and bang into walls and things like that. You know, it came quite natural," he said.

When asked whether political correctness is killing comedy, Richards said "comedy is coming out of it in a sense."

"People are just being more sensitive about what we're saying about each other, which I think is a good thing, — the way that comics now begin to play with political correctness," he said. "The ha-ha's archetypal. It's everywhere, it's still going to be with us, and it's alive, it's alive."

Richards admitted that he only recently started watching "Seinfeld" with his son.

"I never watched the shows because I could always see how they could be better, and I had to move fast each week in making each episode," he said.

"It wasn’t until really in the preparation of this book, in getting tuned into the episodes, the seasons — nine years of it — I watched every single episode in order of them being made, as they were aired each week," Richards said. "I had greater objectivity and I remembered so much, and I just sat back and just laughed with my son at this amazing show that so many people came together and made."



"Entrances and Exits" showcases Richards' mastery of physical comedy and his portrayal of Kramer on "Seinfeld."