Sean Penn, Leila George's divorce finalized

Sean Penn and Leila George's divorce has been finalized. The former pair were married for one year.

A judge signed off on the docs on Friday, according to TMZ.

A rep for Penn did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

In October, George, 30, filed for divorce from Penn in a Los Angeles, California court, per documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The split news came a little over one year after Penn, 61, confirmed on " Late Night With Seth Meyers " that the two had a "COVID wedding."

At the time, Penn explained: "By that, I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house, my two children and her brother, and we did it that way."

Penn shares two children — daughter, Dylan, 31, and son, Hopper, 28 — with his ex-wife Robin Wright .

When speaking about his marriage to George, the Oscar winner admitted that he was pretty relieved to have a low-key wedding amid the pandemic despite many Hollywood couples who made the decision to postpone their nuptials.

Penn and George started dating in 2016. She is the daughter of actor Vincent D'Onofrio.

Over the past several months, Penn has spent time in Ukraine to film a documentary featuring President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and military forces.

Although he's since returned home to California, Penn revealed in a new interview that he has intentions to go back and has thought about "taking up arms" against Russia.