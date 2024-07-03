Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs white water rafting amid mounting legal troubles is a ‘bad look': legal expert

Sean "Diddy" Combs may be in hot water legally, but that didn’t stop him from enjoying some white water rafting in Wyoming over the weekend.

The rapper, who was hit with a new lawsuit on Wednesday from a former porn star claiming he had groomed her into sex trafficking, was spotted paddling through rough waters while on a rafting trip outside Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Saturday.

Combs was seen white water rafting at Snake River, which is known for its class 2 or 3 rapids, a source told Fox News Digital. The spot is popular among high-profile visitors, including presidents, celebs and athletes. In the past, former president Bill Clinton, Rihanna, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning have all been spotted at the destination.

The source noted that Diddy likely rented a private raft as there are usually six to eight people on a boat rather than the four people, including Diddy and a guide, seen in photos obtained by Fox News Digital.

DIDDY ALLEGEDLY FORCED STUDENT, EX KIM PORTER TO TAKE ECSTASY DURING SEXUAL ASSAULT, ACCORDING TO NEW LAWSUIT

The 54-year-old is facing mounting legal troubles a little more than a month after a video emerged of him allegedly beating his then-girlfriend in a Los Angeles hotel room in 2016.

Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, told Fox News Digital that while Combs’ rafting trip isn’t admissible in court, it isn’t a good look for him.

"Diddy’s rafting is a bad look, but it’s not admissible as evidence, so it won’t affect the case," Rahmani said. "It’s more bad PR than anything. Diddy is losing badly in the court of public opinion."

WATCH: Sean 'Diddy' Combs goes white water rafting amid legal struggles

Rahmami added that Combs reportedly putting his Los Angeles mansion up for sale "may be a sign that he needs funds to pay his mounting legal fees. And those fees are just beginning. If and when Diddy is indicted, he’s going to have to spend millions on his defense."

The rapper's home in L.A.'s exclusive Holmby Hills neighborhood has hit the market for $70 million just three months after it was raided by federal investigators in connection with a sex trafficking investigation, TMZ reported. His Miami home was also raided.

SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS' FEDERAL RAIDS ON HOMES, SEXUAL MISCONDUCT LAWSUITS: WHAT TO KNOW

Adria English alleged in the Wednesday lawsuit she had been "required" to take narcotics offered guests at Combs' annual "white party" when first employed by Combs in 2004. She claimed Combs had "laced the liquor with ecstasy" and had given strict instructions on which bottles to drink from.

English claimed she had been sex-trafficked between 2004 and 2009 by Combs, Tamika Thomas and Jacob Arabov, aka "Jacob the Jeweler." The petition is the 10th lawsuit filed against the music mogul since November.

PHOTOS: SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS WHITE WATER RAFTING AMID LEGAL STRUGGLES

Image 1 of 10 next

Image 2 of 10 prev next

Image 3 of 10 prev next

Image 4 of 10 prev next

Image 5 of 10 prev next

Image 6 of 10 prev next

Image 7 of 10 prev next

Image 8 of 10 prev next

Image 9 of 10 prev next

Image 10 of 10 prev

Combs' legal team has denied all the allegations and told Fox News Digital on Wednesday: "No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex-trafficked anyone.

"We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail against these and other baseless claims in court," Combs' attorney, Jonathan Davis, said.

Hotel surveillance video emerged in May of Combs allegedly beating his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016. The rapper later apologized over the video, saying he was "disgusted" by it, claiming he had hit "rock bottom" but made "no excuses."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He later deleted his Instagram apology along with every other post.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

He also faces a number of lawsuits connected to sexual misconduct. Last year, he settled a lawsuit brought by Ventura in which she had accused him of rape, before the surveillance video emerged.

Los Angeles-based lawyer Camron Dowlatshahi, of Mills Sadat Dowlat LLP, told Fox News Digital that the rafting trip in itself wasn't bad but that the 54-year-old should avoid partying.

"I don’t think rafting is a bad look—it’s not like he is partying, although he did attend the Neon Carnival party at Coachella amidst the investigation," Dowlatshahi said. "I would advise him to not party and appear as wholesome as possible. Stay out of the limelight. He will likely want to liquidate as many assets as he can to shield them from seizure, in the event he is held liable criminally and civilly. He is likely moving some money to offshore accounts to protect himself."

Tre Lovell, Esq. of The Lovell Firm, P.C. agreed.

"I don’t believe that rafting will make a difference or is necessarily a bad look," Lovell told Fox News Digital. "Overall, he should maintain a low profile and then deal with whatever legal troubles come his way. My advice would be to not discuss any of the allegations in the lawsuits to the press or anyone else, continue with his PR campaign to resurrect his downfallen name, not reach out to potential witnesses or any of the parties in the lawsuits against him, and maintain as clean and professional image that he can. How he carries himself and conducts himself is very important as the authorities are watching, as well as potential jurors."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added that selling his home could be a sign "that he is having financial challenges, based on reporting that he has been forced to step down from being actively involved in some of his companies, and that many partners and affiliates have backed away from doing business with him, are most certainly affecting his bottom line.

"Plus, no doubt his legal fees will be greatly mounting in light of all these civil cases and, what is most likely to be inevitable, the filing of criminal charges," Lovell said.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.