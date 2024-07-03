Diddy sued by former porn star for alleged sex trafficking through 'calculated grooming scheme': lawsuit

Sean "Diddy" Combs was sued Wednesday by a former adult film star who claimed the producer groomed her into sex trafficking as an employee at his legendary annual Labor Day "white party," according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Adria English alleged in the lawsuit she was "required" to take narcotics offered by "white party" guests when first employed by Combs in 2004. She claimed Combs "laced the liquor with ecstasy" and was given strict instructions on which bottles to drink from.

English claimed she was sex-trafficked between 2004 and 2009 by Combs, Tamika Thomas and Jacob Arabov, aka "Jacob the Jeweler."

The petition is the 10th lawsuit filed against the music mogul since November.

"Despite being forced to drink copious amounts of alcohol and consume illicit narcotics, the encounters Plaintiff was forced to endure were so excruciating that Plaintiff remembers them as they still haunt her to this day," documents state.

"The first ‘White Party’ in 2004 had no sinister intent or requirements for physical sexual contact and seemed to be a legitimate employment opportunity; so, when Plaintiff was offered employment in the proceeding years at the Labor Day ‘White Party,’ she accepted the employment opportunity."

The documents added, "Defendant Thomas and Combs groomed Plaintiff into sex trafficking over time."

Around the third party, English claimed Combs "demanded" she "begin engaging in vaginal sexual intercourse with guests, as they had learned about her past in adult entertainment and used it forcefully to coerce Plaintiff into sex work."

English claimed she was "unable to recall details from the Miami 'White Parties' due to the increased demand that Plaintiff engage in illicit narcotics and alcohol use while employed for Defendant Combs."

Representatives for Combs did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Combs is also being sued by Liza Gardner, Jane Doe, Joi Dickerson-Neal and music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones. Combs has denied each of the claims.

In March, Combs' homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) officials as part of a federal human trafficking investigation. It's unclear if Combs is the target of the federal agency's investigation.

