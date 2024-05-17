Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly assaults ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in newly released hotel video

Shocking surveillance video taken from a Los Angeles hotel allegedly shows the billionaire entertainment mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, wearing just socks and a towel around his waist, brutally beating his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura in the hallway in 2016.

Ventura sued Combs in November, accusing him of physical and sexual abuse. But she dropped the case after the parties reached an out-of-court settlement a day later.

The shocking video, exclusively obtained by CNN, appears to corroborate a line in Ventura's lawsuit accusing Combs of punching her in the face in the hotel.

"Mr. Combs became extremely intooxicated and punched Ms. Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye," her lawyers alleged.

He was drunk, according to the lawsuit, and when he passed out she tried to sneak out. But he allegedly woke up and resumed screaming at her, followed her into the hallway, threw her on the ground and smashed a vase on the floor.

Combs' spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Legal experts previously said Ventura's settled lawsuit could come back to bite Combs.

Although she likely signed a nondisclosure agreement as part of the settlement, evidence in the case could still be subpoenaed by prosecutors.

Federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations raided Combs' mansions in Los Angeles and Miami earlier this year as part of an ongoing investigation.

"This video is very damaging to his case," said Derrick Parker, the New York Police Department's former "hip-hop cop" who investigated Combs' role in a 1999 nightclub shooting. "This is gonna hurt him badly, because it adds credence to what Ms. Ventura has been alleging about the abuse from him."

He said he expects the feds to speed up their case against Combs as a result.

"Everybody's gonna see this, and they're gonna see what a real dirtbag he is," he said. "The public itself is gonna see him in a different light. The government now is likely gonna accelerate his case."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.