Scarlett Johansson's rose tattoo on display at 'JoJo Rabbit' premiere in LA

By Viktoria Ristanovic | Fox News
Scarlett Johansson showed off her tattoo for the crowd at the Los Angeles premiere for her new movie, "JoJo Rabbit."

The actress walked the carpet Tuesday in a stunning pale-pink embellished halter top and matching high-waisted embellished trousers. The "Avenger's" franchise star's taut midriff and huge rose tattoo were on display for all to see.

Johansson, 34, got her large back tattoo in honor of her three-year-old daughter Rose, whom she shares with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

The Marvel actress debuted "JoJo Rabbit," a new movie in which she plays the role of a single mother of a 10-year-old boy in Nazi Germany who hides a Jewish girl in their attic.

Scarlett Johansson arrives at the Premiere Of Fox Searchlights' "Jojo Rabbit" at Post 43 on October 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Scarlett Johansson arrives at the Premiere Of Fox Searchlights' "Jojo Rabbit" at Post 43 on October 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty)

The new movie is set to come out on Friday.

Johansson, who was No. 1 on Forbes' 2019 list of the highest-paid actresses, was joined by other cast members including Rebel Wilson, Thomasin McKenzie, Taika Waititi, Archie Yates, Sam Rockwell and "Game Of Thrones" star Alfie Allen.