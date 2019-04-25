Expand / Collapse search
Scarlett Johansson says 'Democratic Party is broken in a lot of ways,' reveals if she’d ever run for office

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
Would Scarlett Johansson ever consider running for president one day?

The "Avengers: Endgame" star recently revealed that she's not ruling the possibility of a campaign out.

Asked if she's ever thought about it — during an interview with Variety published on Thursday — Johansson admitted that she hadn't before clarifying: "Maybe sometime in the future."

“I think the greatest way to effect change is in local politics," she explained to the outlet. "Maybe at some point in the distant future, I will feel that calling, but I just haven’t.”

The 34-year-old actress also chimed in on former Vice President Joe Biden declaring his third bid for the White House. His first and second runs were in 1988 and 2008, respectively.

Scarlett Johansson, pictured here at the world premiere of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles on April 22, 2019, revealed in a recent interview that she hasn't ruled out the possibility of running for office one day.

"I don't know," Johansson replied when asked by journalist Marc Malkin if Biden "has a shot after everything that's happened" with him.

"I'm not sure," she added. Biden’s long-awaited and much anticipated presidential campaign launch comes after allegations from women that he had made them feel uncomfortable in the past with what was described as inappropriate touching. Biden has denied the accusations.

As for who she's voting for in 2020, Johansson — who supported Hillary Clinton in 2016 — admitted that there's not a "clear candidate" in her mind "quite yet."

"Although now is certainly the time to back someone," she noted. "I think I have to do a little soul searching. I think the Democratic Party is broken in a lot of ways and just damaged from these past several years. For me, if there was one candidate that I felt we could all unite behind, certainly that would be the candidate that I would back."

However, she does believe the candidate she will be supporting is "out there."

"They're out there, certainly. I mean it's been a strange few weeks. I think it was clear and then it became sort of unclear."