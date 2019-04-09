Scarlett Johansson taken to Los Angeles police station following paparazzi incident

Scarlett Johansson was taken to a Los Angeles police station on Monday after she was reportedly overpowered by paparazzi outside the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” studio.

Johansson was taken to the Los Angeles Police Department Hollywood station after being jostled by paparazzi outside the El Capitan Theater on Hollywood Boulevard, FOX11 reported. The “Avengers” star’s security detail took her to the police station, who informed them of the incident.

Johansson was not injured in the incident and was just “spooked” by the whole ordeal, an LAPD spokesman told CBS Los Angeles. The actress was said to be in good spirits and was taken home after the cameramen left.

No police report was filed.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Johansson was at “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to promote her new movie “Avengers: Endgame.” Johansson, who plays the Black Widow in the Marvels Studio film, appeared on the talk show with co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Paul Rudd.