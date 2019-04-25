Hillary Clinton warns Dems about impeachment push, says she was 'target of a Russian plot'

It seems Hillary Clinton still isn’t over her 2016 election defeat.

In a fiery op-ed published in the Washington Post, the former secretary of state and Democratic candidate for president charged Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report outlined: “a serious crime against the American people.”

“Our election was corrupted, our democracy assaulted, our sovereignty and security violated. This is the definitive conclusion of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report. It documents a serious crime against the American people,” the piece begins.

Clinton -- who admitted early in the column, “this is personal for me, and some may say I’m not the right messenger” -- then discussed the man who defeated her in 2016, and seemingly warned her party against pushing for impeachment.

SEAN HANNITY: IMAGINE IF THE CLINTONS ARE GUILTY OF ALL THE CRIMES THEY HAVE ACCUSED TRUMP OF COMMITTING

“The debate about how to respond to Russia’s “sweeping and systematic” attack — and how to hold President Trump accountable for obstructing the investigation and possibly breaking the law — has been reduced to a false choice: immediate impeachment or nothing. History suggests there’s a better way to think about the choices ahead,” she wrote.

“My perspective is not just that of a former candidate and target of the Russian plot. I am also a former senator and secretary of state who served during much of Vladi­mir Putin’s ascent, sat across the table from him and knows firsthand that he seeks to weaken our country.

“I am also someone who, by a strange twist of fate, was a young staff attorney on the House Judiciary Committee’s Watergate impeachment inquiry in 1974, as well as first lady during the impeachment process that began in 1998. And I was a senator for New York after 9/11, when Congress had to respond to an attack on our country. Each of these experiences offers important lessons for how we should proceed today.”

Clinton continued in the piece to call on Congress to “hold substantive hearings that build on the Mueller report and fill in its gaps,” and said the country needs “clear-eyed patriotism, not reflexive partisanship.”

GEORGE CONWAY PRAISES HILLARY CLINTON FOR HER OP-ED ON MUELLER PROBE: 'I'M WITH HER'

Clinton’s op-ed was published after Whitewater independent counsel Robert Ray explained why he believes the former secretary of state is “exactly wrong” to claim President Trump would have been indicted if he weren’t president.

Ray said he believes the report disputes that, adding that Barr speaking to Special Counsel Robert Mueller prior to the release of the report -- and his press conference -- only further weight on the opposite side of Clinton's claim.

“That is why the attorney general, before the report was released to the public went back to the special counsel apparently on more than one occasion, as he said in his press conference,” Ray said during a Wednesday appearance on “Fox & Friends.”

He continued, claiming the purpose of going back to Robert Mueller was “to inquire about” whether the reason why Trump wasn’t indicted is that he’s sitting president.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The answer that came back is, no, that is not what I'm saying," Ray said.

"So I know people in some quarters don't want to listen to what the attorney general actually said but while that is a reasonable question, Hillary Clinton has it exactly wrong. That is not the reason.”