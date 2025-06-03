Savannah Chrisley stands firm against rumors she slept with someone to get parents pardoned

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Savannah Chrisley is doubling down in response to accusations she slept with someone to get her parents, Todd and Julie, fully pardoned.

On Tuesday's new episode of her podcast, "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley," she tried to put the rumors to rest.

"One thing that I did want to address are the accusations that this presidential pardon only happened because I bought it or I slept with someone," Savannah remarked.

CHRISLEY FAMILY GOING THROUGH ‘BIG ADJUSTMENT’ AFTER TODD, JULIE RELEASED FROM PRISON

"Both claims are laughable. I wish you could see my bank account No. 1, and No. 2, I’m not sleeping with someone for a pardon. … I’m just not doing it. I have more self-respect than to do those things."

Last week, "Chrisley Knows Best" reality TV stars Todd and Julie were freed from prison after they received a pardon from President Donald Trump.

Todd and Julie were sentenced to 12 and seven years, respectively, for bank fraud and tax evasion in 2022.

They were convicted of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans and tax evasion. Their sentences were later reduced.

Savannah, who first addressed claims she "either paid for or slept for a pardon" at a press conference Friday, continued to explain on her podcast why her parents were released from federal prison after more than two years.

"The reasons why my parents got presidential pardons … No. 1, they had a daughter that refused to give up on them." — Savannah Chrisley

"The reasons why my parents got presidential pardons is because, No. 1, they had a daughter that refused to give up on them and that was going to fight day in and day out for them to come home. That’s exactly what I did. I fought like hell."

Savannah had been advocating for their release since the pair went to prison in January 2023, and she reached out to Trump for a pardon earlier this year after their conviction was upheld by a three-judge panel last summer.

TODD CHRISLEY SPEAKS OUT AFTER PRISON RELEASE AND PRESIDENTIAL PARDON



She added, "I challenged a broken system. I challenged the weaponization of the DOJ (Department of Justice). Through all my relentless effort, they were granted pardons. I was able to get in front of the right people; they did their research on our case. They saw the injustices. … I’m glad the administration looked into the facts of the case."

The reality star additionally shared what she looks forward to now that her family is adjusting to their new normal.

"I just can’t wait for what’s to come … trips … family moments and to make up for lost times. Obviously, it’s going to take us a little while to get back to normal life."

At Friday's press conference in their home city of Nashville, Todd Chrisley gave a glimpse of what his time behind bars looked like.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I had nothing to do other than to read and to work out," he said. "I worked out every morning at 10:45 until 12 with my buddies there. … I read, and my walk with Christ became deeper."

WATCH: CHRISLEY FAMILY LAWYER SAYS JULIE CHRISLEY IS DOING WELL

Faith, family and fitness were the pillars that carried Chrisley through incarceration, he said. He credited speaking with his children — Savannah, Chase and Grayson — as a saving grace. He also kept in touch with his wife of 30 years, Julie, through daily emails.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Julie, who is a wonderful, decent, God-fearing woman — and that I am blessed to have been married to and been with for over 30 years now — an excellent mother," he said. "She’s at home with [daughter] Chloe right now, and Chloe will not let her go."

Julie was absent from the Chrisley family press conference Friday.

Chrisley’s lawyer, Alex Little, told Fox News Digital Julie is "doing well" after the press event.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"A huge part of being home is just getting family time and being together. And that's what she wanted to focus on today," he said.

This marked the first time her husband, Todd, has spoken to the media since 2022.