Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Reality

Savannah Chrisley stands firm against rumors she slept with someone to get parents pardoned

'Chrisley Knows Best' star rejects claims she used money or favors to secure President Donald Trump's pardon for parents Todd and Julie Chrisley

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Todd and Julie Chrisley's daughter Savannah gets emotional awaiting parents' prison release after Trump pardon Video

Todd and Julie Chrisley's daughter Savannah gets emotional awaiting parents' prison release after Trump pardon

Savannah Chrisley arrived in Pensacola, Florida, before her dad, Todd Chrisley, was released from federal prison following a Trump pardon.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Savannah Chrisley is doubling down in response to accusations she slept with someone to get her parents, Todd and Julie, fully pardoned. 

On Tuesday's new episode of her podcast, "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley," she tried to put the rumors to rest. 

"One thing that I did want to address are the accusations that this presidential pardon only happened because I bought it or I slept with someone," Savannah remarked. 

CHRISLEY FAMILY GOING THROUGH ‘BIG ADJUSTMENT’ AFTER TODD, JULIE RELEASED FROM PRISON

savannah chrisley, todd and julie chrisley

Savannah Chrisley doubles down and addresses rumors claiming she slept with someone to get her parents pardoned. (AP Images/Mike Windle/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

"Both claims are laughable. I wish you could see my bank account No. 1, and No. 2, I’m not sleeping with someone for a pardon. … I’m just not doing it. I have more self-respect than to do those things."

Last week, "Chrisley Knows Best" reality TV stars Todd and Julie were freed from prison after they received a pardon from President Donald Trump

Todd and Julie were sentenced to 12 and seven years, respectively, for bank fraud and tax evasion in 2022. 

TV personality Todd Chrisley speaks to the public after Trump pardons him and Julie Chrisley.

Savannah Chrisley, daughter of reality television star Todd Chrisley, speaks during a news conference May 30, 2025, in Nashville.  (George Walker IV/AP Photo)

They were convicted of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans and tax evasion. Their sentences were later reduced.

Savannah, who first addressed claims she "either paid for or slept for a pardon" at a press conference Friday, continued to explain on her podcast why her parents were released from federal prison after more than two years.

"The reasons why my parents got presidential pardons … No. 1, they had a daughter that refused to give up on them."

— Savannah Chrisley

"The reasons why my parents got presidential pardons is because, No. 1, they had a daughter that refused to give up on them and that was going to fight day in and day out for them to come home. That’s exactly what I did. I fought like hell."

Savannah had been advocating for their release since the pair went to prison in January 2023, and she reached out to Trump for a pardon earlier this year after their conviction was upheld by a three-judge panel last summer.

trump/todd julie and savannah chrisley

Savannah had been advocating for her parents' release since the pair went to prison in January 2023. She reached out to Trump for a pardon earlier this year after their conviction was upheld by a three-judge panel last summer. (Getty Images)

TODD CHRISLEY SPEAKS OUT AFTER PRISON RELEASE AND PRESIDENTIAL PARDON

She added, "I challenged a broken system. I challenged the weaponization of the DOJ (Department of Justice). Through all my relentless effort, they were granted pardons. I was able to get in front of the right people; they did their research on our case. They saw the injustices.  … I’m glad the administration looked into the facts of the case." 

The reality star additionally shared what she looks forward to now that her family is adjusting to their new normal.

TV personality Todd Chrisley speaks to the public after Trump pardons him and Julie Chrisley.

Todd said he kept in touch with his wife of 30 years, Julie, through daily emails in prison. (George Walker IV/AP Photo)

"I just can’t wait for what’s to come … trips … family moments and to make up for lost times. Obviously, it’s going to take us a little while to get back to normal life."

At Friday's press conference in their home city of Nashville, Todd Chrisley gave a glimpse of what his time behind bars looked like.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I had nothing to do other than to read and to work out," he said. "I worked out every morning at 10:45 until 12 with my buddies there. … I read, and my walk with Christ became deeper."

WATCH: CHRISLEY FAMILY LAWYER SAYS JULIE CHRISLEY IS DOING WELL

Chrisley family lawyer says Julie Chrisley is 'doing well' Video

Faith, family and fitness were the pillars that carried Chrisley through incarceration, he said. He credited speaking with his children — Savannah, Chase and Grayson — as a saving grace. He also kept in touch with his wife of 30 years, Julie, through daily emails.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Julie, who is a wonderful, decent, God-fearing woman — and that I am blessed to have been married to and been with for over 30 years now — an excellent mother," he said. "She’s at home with [daughter] Chloe right now, and Chloe will not let her go."

Julie was absent from the Chrisley family press conference Friday.

Julie Chrisley seen for the first time since being pardoned by President Donald Trump

Julie Chrisley leaves a butcher shop in Nashvillle, May 29, 2025. The star of "Chrisley Knows Best" was released from federal prison after being pardoned by President Donald Trump. (Kat Ramirez for Fox News Digital)

Chrisley’s lawyer, Alex Little, told Fox News Digital Julie is "doing well" after the press event. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"A huge part of being home is just getting family time and being together. And that's what she wanted to focus on today," he said.

This marked the first time her husband, Todd, has spoken to the media since 2022.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending