Chrisley family going through ‘big adjustment’ after Todd, Julie released from prison

Savannah Chrisley has a sense of relief since she welcomed her parents home from prison.

In her first interview since her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were released from federal prison, the 27-year-old reality star opened up about the emotional roller coaster of reuniting with her family since they’ve been separated for more than two years.

"Oh my gosh, it has been amazing. It's still just kind of ... it doesn't feel real," Savannah shared with People earlier this week. "We were going to bed last night. We're like, 'Is this real?' And then, I wake up this morning and my mom's walking into my bedroom, and I'm like, it's absolutely insane!"

Savannah continued to offer a glimpse into what life looks like for the famous family as they adjust to a new normal.

"We are just so grateful and ready to kind of start getting back to normal life, obviously, the best we can," she said. "Everything's a whirlwind right now, and it's kind of hard to live a normal life with how things are right now, but we'll get there."

While Savannah said her parents are "doing great" since being pardoned by President Donald Trump, she admitted it’s been a "big adjustment" for her family.

"It's obviously an adjustment. ... I think they're kind of just in shock right now," she explained. "It's just a big adjustment when you're in prison for 2½ years, and then you go back to so-called normal life. I can't imagine.

"I just think it's a lot for them, but they're enjoying it. We're all spending time together," she added. "And, obviously, when they're ready to talk about their feelings and emotions, I know that they will articulate it well, like they always do."

On Friday, "Chrisley Knows Best" patriarch Todd spoke out during a news conference in his home city of Nashville and gave a glimpse of what his time behind prison bars looked like.

"I call it the BOP glow," Chrisley joked about his appearance to Fox News Digital, referring to the Bureau of Prisons. "I’ll actually have more access to better products now that I’m out.

"I had nothing to do other than to read and to work out. I worked out every morning at 10:45 until 12 with my buddies there. … I read and my walk with Christ became deeper."

He also spoke about reuniting with his family, explaining to Fox News Digital, "I don't even know that I felt like it was real at that moment. And I woke up the first morning, and I was looking around, and I'm like, 'This is really real. I'm home.' So, I was grateful for our family to be all back in the same room, to be together, to share a meal together, to pray together and to know that we're still in the fight together."

This marked the first time Chrisley has spoken to the media since he and his wife were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud in 2022.

Julie was absent from the Chrisley family news conference Friday.

The Chrisleys' lawyer, Alex Little, shared an update with Fox News Digital on how she’s doing after being released from prison on Wednesday.

"I saw Julie yesterday. I think she's doing well," Little shared. "I mean, you have to remember this is a family, and a family that's been separated for more than two years."

Todd additionally shared at the news conference that his wife wanted to focus on spending time with her family after returning home from prison.

"Julie, who is a wonderful, decent, God-fearing woman – and that I am blessed to have been married to and been with for over 30 years now – an excellent mother," he said. "She’s at home with [daughter] Chloe right now, and Chloe will not let her go."

Chloe is the biological daughter of Todd’s estranged son, Kyle. Chloe was adopted by the Chrisleys, and they were granted full custody of their granddaughter after Kyle’s addiction came into the spotlight.

Meanwhile, faith, family and fitness were the pillars that carried Todd through incarceration, he said. He credited speaking with his children — Savannah, Chase and Grayson — as a saving grace. He also kept in touch with his wife through daily emails.

Todd and Julie were initially indicted in August 2019, and a new indictment was later filed. They were found guilty in June 2022 of bank fraud, tax evasion andconspiring to defraud the IRS.

Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison, and Julie was sentenced to seven years.