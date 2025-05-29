Todd Chrisley speaks out after prison release and presidential pardon

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Todd Chrisley is ready to break his silence.

On Friday, the "Chrisley Knows Best" star is speaking to reporters during a press conference in his home city of Nashville, Tennessee.

This marks the first time Todd has spoken to the media since his conviction for tax evasion and bank fraud in 2022.

CHRISLEY CHILDREN CELEBRATE TRUMP'S PLAN TO PARDON REALITY TV PARENTS IN FRAUD, TAX EVASION CASE

Todd and Julie were convicted of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans as well as tax evasion and sentenced to 12 and seven years, respectively. Their sentences were later reduced.

On Wednesday, Todd first walked out of a federal prison in Pensacola, Florida, after serving two and a half years in prison, according to lawyer Alex Little’s office. The release came shortly after President Donald Trump signed pardons for both Todd and Julie.

"Todd has been released from prison and is on his way home to Nashville," Little's office told Fox News Digital.

Little's office confirmed to Fox News Digital that Julie was released from the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, on Wednesday night, shortly after Todd was released. "Julie has also been released from prison and is now on her way home to Nashville as well," Little's office told Fox News Digital.

CHRISLEY CHILDREN CELEBRATE TRUMP'S PLAN TO PARDON REALITY TV PARENTS IN FRAUD, TAX EVASION CASE

Savannah got emotional outside the federal prison in Pensacola awaiting her father's release earlier in the day.

When speaking to reporters, Savannah said, "Honestly, this process has been absolutely insane, and I am so grateful that I'm going to leave here with my dad."

Savannah claimed that prosecutors had her father's head "on a dart board" before his prison sentence. She read Trump's pardon to the reporters, which stated an immediate release, and she said she hopes "the prison is going to do that shortly."

Savannah said Trump's pardon for her parents "literally came out of nowhere."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I was in such shock and awe that the president himself took the time to tell me my family is coming back together," she said. During her interview, Savannah got emotional while explaining her constant fight to get her parents released from prison wasn't just for them.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I'm literally fighting for every man that has been left behind here," she said, referring to the prisoners in the federal prison in Pensacola.

On Thursday, Savannah posted a photo of her parents reunited.

While the photo didn't show their faces, both were sitting close to one another, with Todd wearing his wedding band.

"Reunited and it feels so good," Savannah wrote over the photo.