Todd Chrisley speaks out after prison release and presidential pardon

The Chrisleys are holding a press conference in Nashville following Todd and Julie's release on tax evasion and bank fraud charges

By Christina Dugan Ramirez , Larry Fink Fox News
Published | Updated
WATCH LIVE: Chrisley family speaks after Trump pardon frees Todd and Julie from prison Video

WATCH LIVE: Chrisley family speaks after Trump pardon frees Todd and Julie from prison

Members of the Chrisley family, flanked by their attorneys, host their first public press conference after President Trump granted the reality television stars their freedom.

Todd Chrisley is ready to break his silence. 

On Friday, the "Chrisley Knows Best" star is speaking to reporters during a press conference in his home city of Nashville, Tennessee. 

This marks the first time Todd has spoken to the media since his conviction for tax evasion and bank fraud in 2022. 

Julie Chrisley in an orangey dress smiles next to husband Todd Chrisley in a navy suit

Todd and Julie Chrisley were released from federal prison on May 28.  (Mike Windle/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Todd and Julie were convicted of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans as well as tax evasion and sentenced to 12 and seven years, respectively. Their sentences were later reduced. 

On Wednesday, Todd first walked out of a federal prison in Pensacola, Florida, after serving two and a half years in prison, according to lawyer Alex Little’s office. The release came shortly after President Donald Trump signed pardons for both Todd and Julie. 

"Todd has been released from prison and is on his way home to Nashville," Little's office told Fox News Digital. 

Little's office confirmed to Fox News Digital that Julie was released from the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, on Wednesday night, shortly after Todd was released. "Julie has also been released from prison and is now on her way home to Nashville as well," Little's office told Fox News Digital. 

Julie Chrisley seen for the first time since being pardoned by President Donald Trump

Julie Chrisley was seen leaving a butcher shop in Nashville, Tennessee, one day after being released from prison.  (Kat Ramirez for Fox News Digital)

Savannah got emotional outside the federal prison in Pensacola awaiting her father's release earlier in the day.

When speaking to reporters, Savannah said, "Honestly, this process has been absolutely insane, and I am so grateful that I'm going to leave here with my dad." 

Todd Chrisley is seen for the first time since being pardoned by President Donald Trump

Todd Chrisley is seen for the very first time since being released from prison yesterday in Nashville, TN on Thursday, May 29, 2025. The star of "Chrisley Knows Best" is entering a Nordstrom store with his daughter Savannah who is wearing a red MAGA hat. (Kat Ramirez for Fox News Digital)

Savannah claimed that prosecutors had her father's head "on a dart board" before his prison sentence. She read Trump's pardon to the reporters, which stated an immediate release, and she said she hopes "the prison is going to do that shortly."

Savannah said Trump's pardon for her parents "literally came out of nowhere."

Donald Trump, Todd and Julie Chrisley

Donald Trump signed the Chrisleys' pardons on May 28.  (Getty Images)

"I was in such shock and awe that the president himself took the time to tell me my family is coming back together," she said. During her interview, Savannah got emotional while explaining her constant fight to get her parents released from prison wasn't just for them.

"I'm literally fighting for every man that has been left behind here," she said, referring to the prisoners in the federal prison in Pensacola.

Savannah, Todd and Julie Chrisley split

Savannah Chrisley got emotional talking about her parents' release.  (Kat Ramirez for Fox News Digital; Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

On Thursday, Savannah posted a photo of her parents reunited. 

Todd and Julie Chrisley

Todd and Julie Chrisley reunited after being released from federal prison.  (Savannah Chrisley/Instagram)

While the photo didn't show their faces, both were sitting close to one another, with Todd wearing his wedding band. 

"Reunited and it feels so good," Savannah wrote over the photo. 

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

