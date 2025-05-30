Expand / Collapse search
Julie Chrisley is 'doing well,' focusing on family after returning home from prison

Chrisley family adjusts to life together again after Julie and Todd’s federal convictions and pardon

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
The Chrisley family lawyer says Julie Chrisley is doing well

The reality TV family's lawyer, Alex Little, told Fox News Digital that Julie Chrisley is 'doing well' following her release from prison.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After more than two years behind bars, Julie Chrisley has returned home, and she’s turning her full attention to what matters most: family.

As she and her husband, Todd Chrisley, are looking to put that chapter behind them, their lawyer, Alex Little, shared with Fox News Digital an update on how Julie has been since she was released from prison on Wednesday. 

"I saw Julie yesterday. I think she's doing well," Little shared. "I mean, you have to remember this is a family, and a family that's been separated for more than two years."

Julie Chrisley smiling

Julie Chrisley focuses on family after prison release. (Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Julie and Todd’s release from federal prison came after the couple were pardoned by President Donald Trump on Wednesday. 

The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars served time on bank fraud and tax evasion charges. Their lawyer continued to share a glimpse of their family reunion after they'd been separated for two years.

TV personality Todd Chrisley speaks to the public after Trump pardons him and Julie Chrisley.

Reality television star Todd Chrisley speaks during a news conference in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday. (George Walker IV/AP Photo)

"A huge part of being home is just getting family time and being together. And that's what she wanted to focus on today," he said.

"I think it's hard," Little pointed out. "You can imagine… it's not as if you can sort of pick up immediately, but they've always stayed in contact… Todd and Julie, they didn't get to speak on the phone, but they emailed every day… I think they're doing that standard repair you do when you get back, and you're in the same place."

He concluded, "A lot of people… know Todd and Julie as celebrities and as reality TV stars, and I think it's really interesting for those who know them personally… know how just generally good humans they are… it's really wonderful to see them back together, back as family, and able to… restart their lives."

Their attorney’s comments come after Julie was visibly absent from the Chrisley family press conference on Friday. 

TV personality Todd Chrisley speaks to the public after Trump pardons him and Julie Chrisley.

The Chrisley patriarch said during a news conference that his wife remained resilient through her time in prison, and she was ecstatic to be reunited with her family, especially her children. (George Walker IV/AP Photo)

This marked the first time her husband, Todd, has spoken to the media since 2022. His daughter Savannah was also present at the press conference that was held in their home city of Nashville, Tennessee.

The Chrisley patriarch also said during Friday's news conference that his wife remained resilient through her time in prison, and she is ecstatic to be reunited with her family, especially her children. 

The ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars were found guilty of tax fraud

Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to prison in November 2022 in their tax fraud and bank evasion case. (Dennis Leupold)

"Julie, who is a wonderful, decent, God-fearing woman — and that I am blessed to have been married to and been with for over 30 years now — an excellent mother," he said. "She’s at home with [adopted daughter] Chloe right now, and Chloe will not let her go."

Todd and Chloe Chrisley

Chloe Chrisley and Todd Chrisley are seen on an episode of "Chrisley Knows Best." (USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Chloe is the biological daughter of Todd’s estranged son, Kyle. She became a star of the show, much to Kyle's dismay after he was kicked off the program following the first season due to his substance abuse and addiction issues.

Chloe was adopted by the Chrisleys, and they were granted full custody of their granddaughter, after Kyle’s addiction came into the spotlight.

Chrisley family poses for a photo

From left: Faye Chrisley, Lindsie Chrisley Campbell, Grayson Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Chase Chrisley and Savannah Chrisley. (Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, faith, family and fitness were the pillars that carried Todd through incarceration, he said. He credited speaking with his children — Savannah, Chase and Grayson — as a saving grace. He also kept in touch with his wife of 30 years, Julie, through daily emails.

"I talked to my daughter every day. To Chase, to Grayson. And I was able to email with Julie every day," he shared. "So I think that for me, I haven’t had the same effects that so many people leaving the prison system have had. So I’m grateful for that."

Todd Chrisley says he was wrongly convicted after prison release Video

As Julie prioritized her family, she was seen leaving a butcher shop in Nashville, just one day after being released from federal prison. 

The reality TV star was rocking her natural hair color while smiling outside the shop.

Julie Chrisley seen for the first time since being pardoned by President Donald Trump

Julie Chrisley leaves a butcher shop in Nashvillle, Tennessee, on Thursday. The star of 'Chrisley Knows Best' was released from federal prison on Wednesday after being pardoned by President Donald Trump. (Kat Ramirez for Fox News Digital)

Her son, Chase, opened up about his mother’s new look and said she may not go back to her blonde appearance. 

"My mother's an angel. She's still a beautiful woman," Chase previously told Entertainment Tonight. "Her hair's darker now. I'm like, 'Mama, we gotta go back platinum blonde.' And she’s like, ‘I'm not doing that.'"

Todd and Julie were previously sentenced to 12 and seven years, respectively. 

The couple were convicted of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans as well as tax evasion; their sentences were later reduced.

Todd and Julie were initially indicted in August 2019, and a new indictment was later filed. They were found guilty in June 2022 of not only bank fraud and tax evasion, but also conspiring to defraud the IRS.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

