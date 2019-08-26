Savannah Chrisley will 'never forgive' Lindsie for sex video extortion allegations against family

Todd Chrisley's daughter Savannah says she'll never forgive her sister for making extortion allegations against their father and brother.

Lindsie, 29, previously accused Todd and Chase Chrisley, her brother, of attempting to extort her with a sex video of her and "Bachelorette" star Robby Hayes. Savannah says the tape never existed and no one has publicly said they have seen it.

"It's extremely sad that someone is using a sex tape that doesn't even exist in order to get five more minutes of fame," Savannah, 22, snapped in an interview obtained by Entertainment Tonight. She was also fervent in her support of the "Chrisley Knows Best" patriarch, saying if a sex tape did exist, he would do everything in his power to keep it private.

"If anything, he would try to help her, because that is something you should be embarrassed about," Savannah said. "It's extremely sad that my dad has a child of his that's trying to make his life so miserable because she wasn't on the show and didn't get the attention that she wanted."

"I stand behind my mom and dad. I know how they've raised us and the values they taught us," she added. "So, if they taught us those values, it means they have them themselves."

Todd has been more publicly forgiving of Lindsie, who says he and Chase threatened to release the sex tape if she didn't support them in their alleged tax fraud and evasion case.

Todd previously said of Lindsie, whom he accused of being a party to the allegations plaguing him and wife Julie, "She will always be my daughter, that will never change."

"She is my firstborn child, and she is loved, and this is her moment for her to say whatever she wants to say regardless of whether or not it's true or not; she is forgiven. She is forgiven for what's happened in the last week to 10 days. She is forgiven for what has happened in this investigation that she has contributed to. She's forgiven for what she's gonna do today, and tomorrow."

Chase and Todd previously denied Lindsie’s allegations against them in a statement to Fox News, noting that she'd also been intimate with another "Bachelor Nation" personality.

"It’s heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public," Todd said through his rep. "We have tried to keep Lindsie’s extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray private for her sake since August of 2016. Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me. Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her."

Murray previously told E! News of the claim, "Lindsie and I have been friends for years. I know Todd and his family are going through some tough times right now and I pray everything works out in their favor. They should probably focus on how not to be imprisoned for 30 years rather than spreading gossip to try and hurt their daughter. I truly believe they are good people and I wish them the best in however they choose to go about their actions."

On Sunday, it was reported that both Lindsie and Hayes turned over evidence to the FBI in the alleged extortion case, including a two-year-old tweet from Chrisley allegedly reading, "#thxgodforpuppycams."

The hashtag is a significant one, as Hayes said he and Lindsie never made an actual "sex tape," but says they were captured being intimate on a puppy cam while staying at a friend's home.

"I'm not sitting there with a camera aimed down and trying to get the angles," Hayes said previously. "Like, we got caught on the security camera, basically. It was a puppy camera in her friend's living room, the couch we crashed on. No consent from either end, which kind of debunks [the sex tape claim]."

FBI investigators met with the puppycam owners, whom sources told TMZ denied a tape exists.

The sex tape allegations are just the most recent trouble for the USA Network-famous family.

Earlier this month, Julie and Todd Chrisley pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of tax evasion and fraud charges and were released on $100,000 bonds.

If convicted of all counts, the reality personalities would face up to 30 years each behind bars.

The family pinned the allegations on a disgruntled former employee whom they accused of stealing from them before his firing. There was initial speculation that the family was allegedly extorting Lindsie in connection with the tax evasion charges, but she has denied any involvement.

Chase Chrisley, meanwhile, was hit with a nearly $17,000 tax lien for allegedly not paying income taxes in 2014. A rep for the family didn't comment on the lien allegations, but a source close to the family told Fox News: "The Chrisleys’ accountant in New York doesn’t know anything about any [Internal Revenue Service] lien on Chase and says he owes nothing for 2014."

A rep for Todd Chrisley did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment on Savannah's remarks.