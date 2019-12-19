Former 'Saturday Night Live' writer John Mulaney says child stars were 'better than any adult at 'SNL''

Stand-up comedian and former “Saturday Night Live” writer John Mulaney has nothing but praise for the children in his newest Netflix special.

Premiering his Netflix kids musical special “John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch” at Metrograph on Monday, Mulaney said of the child actors: “You are all incredibly kind and thoughtful to each other… You were so much better than any adult we dealt with at ‘SNL.’”

Mulaney collaborated with former “SNL” writer Marika Sawyer to co-write the songs that appeared in the Netflix special. Mulaney revealed that Sawyer took “voice memos of us singing along to already-copyrighted songs and turned them into original melodies.”

In early December, former “SNL” star Ana Gasteyer also slighted the show during an appearance on “People Now.”

“I think [I miss] mostly the jollity of it and the ridiculousness of it,” Gasteyer said when asked if she had fear of missing out on the show. “The reality is… I did ‘Wine Country’ last year with all the girls. Maya [Rudolph] and Rachel [Dratch] were all on my audio show. Rachel and I are writing a movie together right now. I’m actually allowed to have the speed and the fun part, which is the creative shorthand.”

“When you do ‘SNL,’ you develop a mutant skill — you have a shorthand, you have an ability to communicate with one another in a different way than in any other part of show business,” she continued. “That I feel like I’m getting still without the, I don’t know, the IBS [Irritable Bowel Syndrome] of working on [‘SNL’]. It is so high stakes.”