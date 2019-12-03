Adam Sandler remembers getting fired from 'SNL' with Chris Farley

Adam Sandler has reached back into the memory banks and opened up about his firing from "Saturday Night Live."

Sandler, 53, was fired from "SNL" in 1995 alongside Chris Farley and, since then, he's maintained that he's unsure why they were let go.

In an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," Sandler discussed finding success on the show, and what happened when he was let go.

"At the time, I was hurt because I didn't know what else I was going to do," the "Grown Ups" star said. "I know it wasn't Lorne [Michael's] decision. The NBC head dude, I know he didn't like our gang."

Sandler and Farley, who passed away in 1997, were members of a cast that included Chris Rock, David Spade, Rob Schneider and more.

Sandler also said that had he not been fired, he may still be working on the program.

"Maybe I would have never left because I'm not good at saying goodbye," he said with a laugh. "They had to get rid of me some time."

Sandler noted that being fired "put a lump in my throat."

"I was probably sad into covering up the sadness with being mad and saying 'f--k you blah, blah, blah,'" recalled the comedian. "But I remember when I saw Farley and he said: 'Me, too, they don't want me either.' We were both like 'f--k this s--t.' We got mad together, pretended we weren't sad, pretended this was for the best."

Stern then asked plainly: "Who fired you?"

"This is how I got fired," Sandler recounted. "My manager, Sandy, he was talking to me and I said 'yeah, next year on the show, blah, blah, blah' and he's like, 'Maybe you don't go back next year,' and I was like, 'I don't know man, I still got a few more things.' He's like 'Yeah, but you did it already.'"

Sandler remembers telling his manager that he'd think about not returning, to which his manager replied: "I think you've thought about it."

Sandler returned to "SNL' to host for the first time in May and sang a song about his late friend, Farley, who died after a drug overdose.

Sandler will next be seen in "Uncut Gems," a drama about a jeweler-turned-gambler that upends his life in pursuit of a big win.