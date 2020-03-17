Coronavirus in the US: State-by-state breakdown
As of Tuesday afternoon, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 189,386 people across 145 countries and territories, resulting in over 7,500 deaths. In the U.S., at least 49 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying over 5,068 illnesses and at least 94 deaths.
Here's a look at the 10 states with the most COVID-19 cases.
1. New York: 1,374 cases
2. Washington: 904 cases
3. California: 557 cases
4. Massachusetts: 197 cases
5. New Jersey: 178 cases
6. Colorado: 160 cases
7. Florida: 160 cases
8. Louisiana: 136 cases
9. Georgia: 121 cases
10. Illinois: 105 cases.
States with outbreak-related deaths include:
1. Washington: 48 deaths
2. New York: 12 deaths
3. California: 11 deaths
4. Florida: 5 deaths
5. Louisiana: 4 deaths
6. New Jersey: 3 deaths
7. Oregon: 1 death
8. Nevada: 1 death
9. Colorado: 1 death
10. South Dakota: 1 death
11. Kansas: 1 death
12. Kentucky: 1 death
13. Indiana: 1 death
14. South Carolina: 1 death
15. Georgia: 1 death
16. Virginia: 1 death
17. Texas: 1 death
This file will be updated regularly.