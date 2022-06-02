Sarah Jessica Parker says Kim Cattrall feud doesn't 'reflect' reality: 'There has been one person talking'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sarah Jessica Parker has heard enough about the "catfight" between her and "Sex and the City" co-star Kim Cattrall.

Parker emphasized in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter that Cattrall is the "one person talking" about the rumored feud between the two.

"I just want to say one thing, because you’ve allowed me this opportunity: it’s so painful for people to keep talking about this ‘catfight’ – a ‘fight,’ a ‘fight,’ a ‘fight.’ I’ve never uttered fighting words in my life about anybody that I’ve worked with – ever," she told the outlet.

"There is not a ‘fight’ going on. There has been no public dispute or spat or conversations or allegations made by me or anybody on my behalf. I wouldn’t do it. That is not the way I would have it. So I just wish that they would stop calling this a ‘catfight’ or an ‘argument,’ because it doesn’t reflect [reality]. There has been one person talking."

SARAH JESSICA PARKER DISMISSES KIM CATTRALL RETURN TO ‘SATC’ FRANCHISE: ‘TOO MUCH PUBLIC HISTORY’

A representative for Cattrall did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

The feud between Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones on the original series, and Parker, who starred as Carrie Bradshaw, seemingly began after the plans to film a third installment of a "Sex and the City" movie fell apart.

Cattrall made contractual demands that Warner Bros. wouldn't meet, according to Parker.

"They didn’t feel comfortable meeting where she wanted to meet, and so we didn’t do the movie because we didn’t want to do it without Kim," Parker explained to the outlet. "Were we disappointed? Sure. But it happens."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Parker further explained why Cattrall wasn't including in the reboot, "And Just Like That."

"We did not ask her to be part of this because she made it clear that that wasn’t something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn’t occur to us," she said.

"That’s not ‘slamming’ her, it’s just learning. You’ve got to listen to somebody, and if they’re publicly talking about something and it doesn’t suggest it’s some place they want to be, or a person they want to play, or an environment in which they want to be, you get to an age where you’re like, ‘Well, we hear that.'"

Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis all returned for the reboot. Season one of the show premiered on Dec. 9 and included a weekly drop of 10 episodes.

Cattrall's character's absence in the show was explained through a fallout between Samantha and Carrie.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And Just Like That" was renewed for season two quickly after the season one finale.

"I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters – played by these powerful, amazing actors," showrunner Michael Patrick King said in a statement at the time. "The fact is, we’re all thrilled. ‘And Just Like That’ … our Sex life is back."