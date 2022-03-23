‘And Just Like That’ renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fire up the hot takes! Buy tickets to the comedy concert! "And Just Like That," the show that caused the internet to explode in conversation each week, has been renewed for a second season by HBO Max.

The renewal of HBO’s iconic comedy "Sex and the City" may have been later than expected — the show’s first season concluded on Feb. 3 — but it was somewhat of a formality. Casey Bloys, the chief content officer for HBO and HBO Max, told Variety before the finale that "And Just Like that" had been the streamer’s most successful original series to date. And in interviews, both showrunner Michael Patrick King and the show’s star and executive producer Sarah Jessica Parker said they wanted the show to continue.

"We did something that was hard to do, which is we took something familiar and did make it new — for better and for worse," King said. And Parker said all of the principles were set to talk soon to figure out a schedule for Season 2: "There feels like there’s momentum."

The finale of Season 1 of "And Just Like That" certainly left a lot on the table to expand upon in the future, with Carrie’s new podcast, cheekily called "Sex and the City" — as well as a new love interest for her, Franklin (Ivan Hernandez).

HBO Max’s renewal announcement confirmed the returns of Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis; Davis and Nixon are also executive producers.

In a statement, King said: "I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters — played by these powerful, amazing actors. The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just like That … our Sex life is back."

And Sarah Aubrey, the head of original content at HBO Max, said: "We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much. We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen. We can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store for Season 2!"

Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky and John Melfi are also executive producers. The show "Sex and the City," which ran on HBO for six seasons from 1998-2004, was created by Darren Star, and was based on the book of the same name by Candace Bushnell.