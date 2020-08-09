Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams celebrate their wedding date despite postponing

Actors Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams posed affectionately together on what was supposed to be their wedding day.

In a three-slide Instagram post, Hyland, 29, shared snapshots of the couple holding hands and showing off her ring on Saturday.

“A couple, a pandemic, & a postponed wedding: A series,” she wrote on Aug. 8. “We were supposed to get married today. Instead... we took pictures and drank wine. I love you to Pluto & back @wellsadams.”

The actress also posted an Instagram Story to clarify that she and Adams, 36, had not gotten married despite her wearing an all-white outfit and veil.

“On our wedding day… we didn’t get married,” she wrote in the temporary post, which showed her and Adams arm-in-arm while wearing matching sunglasses and Mr. and Mrs. face masks.

She also issued a request to her 7.5 million followers to wear a protective mask in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the U.S., the number of confirmed cases has surpassed five million, according to data from the John’s Hopkins COVID-19 Dashboard, which has been tracking the respiratory illness since late January.

The disease’s vast reach has led many couples to postpone their wedding to a later date since large gatherings are not advised by health agencies.

Seventy-five percent of couples are rescheduling their nuptials, according to a July survey from Hitched – a leading U.K.-based wedding planning resource that was acquired by The Knot Worldwide in February.

Of those who are postponing their wedding due to COVID-19, 80 percent have said they are rescheduling their event for 2021.