Prince Andrew 'embarrassed the family,' friends concerned for Princess Beatrice, report says

Princess Beatrice is feeling the fallout from revelations that her father, Prince Andrew, was connected to Jeffrey Epstein, according to a new report.

Beatrice, 31, has yet to set a wedding date, a source told Entertainment Tonight.

In the official engagement announcement this past September, it was revealed that Beatrice and her real estate tycoon fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, would tie the knot in 2020, but the exact date was not confirmed at the time.

An insider told the outlet on Monday that "the family is very disappointed in the situation" and that Andrew, 59, has "embarrassed the family."

"Everyone right now is concerned about Bea," the source said. "Poor Bea. She deserves to have the wedding she wants and the public is going to go nuts (because of her father)."

Over the weekend, the Daily Mail reported that the couple's engagement party was canceled over fears that the paparazzi would swarm over Andrew. Beatrice and Mozzi reportedly have opted instead for a small gathering at a friend's home.

“Bea has had to change the date of her engagement party at the Chiltern Firehouse because of fears there will be too many photographers outside looking for (Andrew),” the insider told the outlet. “But the venue choice caused alarm among pals concerned it was far too high-profile given the sensitive time her family is going through.”

Just a few weeks ago, Andrew announced he'd “step back” from royal duties following a disastrous interview with the BBC about his relationship with Epstein. Many in the media were quick to deride Andrew, not only for defending his friendship with Epstein but also for failing to show empathy for the convicted sex offender’s victims.

In addition, Andrew has amassed scrutiny over claims he forced himself on then-17-year-old Virginia Roberts, who said Epstein and his girlfriend were trafficking her.

A statement from the prince last month read: “It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support. Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.”

Meanwhile, royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that the decision to have Andrew step down from his royal duties must have been especially tough on Queen Elizabeth II.

“It must have been incredibly hard for the queen, his mother -- Andrew is widely regarded to be her favorite son -- but she recognized that there was a huge amount of damage being done to the monarchy,” Nicholl said. “He had no option, the queen had no option, but for Andrew to step back from royal duties.”

Kensington Palace officials did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.