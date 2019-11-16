Sarah Ferguson praises ex Prince Andrew for tell-all interview: He's 'a true and real gentleman'

Prince Andrew sat down for a "no-holds-barred interview" interview this week during which he discussed his friendship with now-deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the sexual assault allegations made against him.

In a move to show solidarity, the British royal's ex-wife and mother to his children, Sarah Ferguson, took to social media to praise his candidness in the conversation with BBC Newsnight's Emily Maitlis.

"It is so rare to meet people that are able to speak from their hearts with honesty+pure real truth, that remain steadfast and strong to their beliefs," she wrote on Friday.

"Andrew is a true+real gentleman and is stoically steadfast to not only his duty but also his kindness + goodness @TheDukeOfYork." They were married from 1986 to 1996.

The Duke of York, 59, admitted: “I kick myself ... on a daily basis” for being friends with and staying with Epstein on multiple occasions.

“I stayed with him and that’s [something] I kick myself for on a daily basis because it was not something that was becoming of a member of the royal family and we try and uphold the highest standards and practices and I let the side down, simple as that,” the second son of Queen Elizabeth said.

Prince Andrew also addressed his relationship (or lack thereof) with Virginia Roberts (now Virginia Giuffre), who alleged that she was forced to have sex with the Duke of York three times between 1999 and 2002 in London and on Epstein's private island in the Caribbean.

“I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever,” he said.

Giuffre claimed that Epstein paid her to have sex with the British royal and she was just 17 years old during her first experience.

In August, Buckingham Palace said in a statement that Andrew was "appalled by the recent reports of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged crimes," which include the sex trafficking of girls as young as 14 years old.

“His Royal Highness deplores the exploitation of any human being and the suggestion he would condone, participate in or encourage any such behavior is abhorrent,” the palace said.

Epstein, 66, died in jail Aug. 10 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges, with prosecutors alleging that he sexually abused girls over several years in the early 2000s.

"Prince Andrew & the Epstein Scandal" will air on BBC 2 at 9 p.m. on Saturday. It is not clear when the program will air in the U.S.

Fox News' Frank Miles and Travis Fedschun contributed to this report.