Jeffrey Epstein accuser says Prince Andrew ‘should go to jail' in new interview

A woman who claims Jeffrey Epstein paid her to have sex with Britain's Prince Andrew has said in a new interview that the second son of Queen Elizabeth II “should go to jail.”

“Prince Andrew should go to jail,” Virginia Roberts Giuffre says in a teaser for the report that is set to air this Sunday on the Nine Network's “60 Minutes Australia” while standing outside the late convicted pedophile’s sprawling $56 million Upper East Side mansion.

“I mean, is he ever going to? Probably not,” adds Giuffre, who now lives in Australia, The New York Post reported.

Giuffre says in the speical that Epstein forced her to have sex with “the elite of the world.”

“I was trafficked to other billionaires. I was trafficked to other politicians,” she told the show. “They should be named and they should be shamed. What they’ve done is horrific.”

“There wasn’t a part of my body that they did not abuse,” Giuffre added.

Earlier this week ABC News anchor Amy Robach was caught on a hot mic claiming network honchos killed a story in 2016that would have explored Giuffre's.

While many observers feel Epstein’s ties to the Clintons likely resulted in ABC News refusing to air Robach’s reporting, one network insider thinks it’s more probable the Disney-owned news organization was simply protecting their chance at access to the British royal family.

“ABC News has been fawning grotesquely over the royal family for years, desperate for an interview with Kate [Middleton] they will never, ever get. All journalism is greatly subordinate,” the insider told Fox News.

Epstein’s July 6 arrest drew national attention, including a renewed focus on a deal that allowed him to plead guilty in 2008 to Florida charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution and avoid more serious federal charges.

The wealth manager owned a private island in the Caribbean, homes in Paris and New York City, a New Mexico ranch and a fleet of high-priced cars.

Epstein, 66, died in jail Aug. 10 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges, with prosecutors alleging that he sexually abused girls over several years in the early 2000s.

