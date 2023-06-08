Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

British Royals
Published

Sarah Ferguson says Princess Eugenie's newborn baby's name had her in tears

Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, the son of Princess Eugenie, is now 13th in-line to the throne

By Stephanie Nolasco | Fox News
close
Princess Diana's bodyguard Lee Sansum recalls how young Prince William and Prince Harry reacted to the paparazzi Video

Princess Diana's bodyguard Lee Sansum recalls how young Prince William and Prince Harry reacted to the paparazzi

Prince Diana's former bodyguard Lee Sansum recalled how young Prince William and Prince Harry were affected by the paparazzi. He also explained why he believes the term "paparazzi" is "dehumanizing."

Sarah Ferguson was moved to tears when she learned of Princess Eugenie's heartfelt tribute.

On Thursday, the Duchess of York, who is coined "Fergie" by the press, spoke about her new grandson on the second episode of her podcast "Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah."

During the episode, the 63-year-old’s co-host Sarah Thomson congratulated her on the birth of Eugenie’s new baby son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, who was born on May 30. Buckingham Palace announced the birth on Monday.

Ernest is the second child of the princess, 33, and her husband Jack Brooksbank. They are already parents to a son, 2-year-old August.

Sarah Ferguson wearing a white jacket with a golden pattern

Sarah Ferguson spoke out about her new grandson in the second episode of her podcast "Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah." (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

"He is a very, very seriously beautiful little boy," the ex-wife of Prince Andrew gushed. "Now, of course, everyone says that, but, of course, he is."

"Doting granny, doting GG," replied Thomson. "And beautiful grandparents."

"GG, I’m GG" replied Ferguson, confirming her nickname as a grandmother of three. Her eldest daughter Princess Beatrice, 34, is a mom to daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, 1, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

"He is named after his great great great grandfather George, his grandpa George and my grandpa Ronald,″ Eugenie said on her Instagram page. "Augie is loving being a big brother already.″

SARAH FERGUSON SAYS SHE KEEPS QUEEN ELIZABETH’S MEMORY ALIVE THROUGH HER BELOVED CORGIS

A young Sarah Ferguson posing with her family and their dogs in front of their home

Sarah Ferguson, left, with her father Ronald Ferguson and her sister Jane. (PA Images via Getty Images)

Ferguson's father, Ronald Ferguson, passed away in 2003.

"When Jack and Eugenie told me, it was so moving that they put my dad in there," said Ferguson. "It was very kind, I thought. Made me cry, of course."

The elder Ronald was a longtime polo manager for Prince Philip and King Charles. Jack’s father, George Brooksbank, passed away in November 2021, just a few days before August’s christening.

During the podcast, Ferguson shared that Eugenie gave the matriarch her blessing to speak about her newborn.

Ernest in a crib wearing a blue cap split August in a green striped shirt saying hi to baby Ernest in his cradle

Princes Eugenie shared a photo of her newborn son Ernest, as well as an additional photo of her older son August saying hello to his baby brother. (Princess Eugenie Instagram)

"She said I was allowed to say," Ferguson noted. "Oh, I have to be very careful. I get so proud. I can’t just whiz out photographs willy-nilly. Granny rules, my goodness!"

Ernest is the first of Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandchildren to be born following her death in September 2022. He was also born 13th in the line of succession to the British throne, knocking the king’s brother Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, down a peg.

The Duke and Duchess of York divorced in 1996 after a decade of marriage.

Back in March of this year, Ferguson told Fox News Digital that she was elated to be a grandmother.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Sarah Ferguson holding onto her two daughters

Sarah Ferguson is a proud mum to daughters Princess Beatrice, right, and Princess Eugenie. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"I absolutely love being a grandmother," she said at the time. "I’m Super Gran! August and Sienna have taught me so much. Every day, I am laughing and learning and just adore every second of being with them. Seeing my two wonderful daughters as mothers has been the joy of my life."

Ferguson, who has also been keeping busy writing historical novels, said she's ready for the next chapter of her story.

PRINCESS EUGENIE'S NEWBORN BABY KNOCKS PRINCE EDWARD DOWN LINE OF SUCCESSION TO BRITISH THRONE

"I don’t believe there is anything that I can’t do," she said. "We are all truly limitless if we allow ourselves the freedom to follow our hearts and pursue our true passions."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending