Sarah Ferguson says Princess Eugenie's newborn baby's name had her in tears

Sarah Ferguson was moved to tears when she learned of Princess Eugenie's heartfelt tribute.

On Thursday, the Duchess of York, who is coined "Fergie" by the press, spoke about her new grandson on the second episode of her podcast "Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah."

During the episode, the 63-year-old’s co-host Sarah Thomson congratulated her on the birth of Eugenie’s new baby son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, who was born on May 30. Buckingham Palace announced the birth on Monday.

Ernest is the second child of the princess, 33, and her husband Jack Brooksbank. They are already parents to a son, 2-year-old August.

"He is a very, very seriously beautiful little boy," the ex-wife of Prince Andrew gushed. "Now, of course, everyone says that, but, of course, he is."

"Doting granny, doting GG," replied Thomson. "And beautiful grandparents."

"GG, I’m GG" replied Ferguson, confirming her nickname as a grandmother of three. Her eldest daughter Princess Beatrice, 34, is a mom to daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, 1, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

"He is named after his great great great grandfather George, his grandpa George and my grandpa Ronald,″ Eugenie said on her Instagram page. "Augie is loving being a big brother already.″

SARAH FERGUSON SAYS SHE KEEPS QUEEN ELIZABETH’S MEMORY ALIVE THROUGH HER BELOVED CORGIS

Ferguson's father, Ronald Ferguson, passed away in 2003.

"When Jack and Eugenie told me, it was so moving that they put my dad in there," said Ferguson. "It was very kind, I thought. Made me cry, of course."

The elder Ronald was a longtime polo manager for Prince Philip and King Charles. Jack’s father, George Brooksbank, passed away in November 2021, just a few days before August’s christening.

During the podcast, Ferguson shared that Eugenie gave the matriarch her blessing to speak about her newborn.

"She said I was allowed to say," Ferguson noted. "Oh, I have to be very careful. I get so proud. I can’t just whiz out photographs willy-nilly. Granny rules, my goodness!"

Ernest is the first of Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandchildren to be born following her death in September 2022. He was also born 13th in the line of succession to the British throne, knocking the king’s brother Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, down a peg.

The Duke and Duchess of York divorced in 1996 after a decade of marriage.

Back in March of this year, Ferguson told Fox News Digital that she was elated to be a grandmother.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I absolutely love being a grandmother," she said at the time. "I’m Super Gran! August and Sienna have taught me so much. Every day, I am laughing and learning and just adore every second of being with them. Seeing my two wonderful daughters as mothers has been the joy of my life."

Ferguson, who has also been keeping busy writing historical novels, said she's ready for the next chapter of her story.

PRINCESS EUGENIE'S NEWBORN BABY KNOCKS PRINCE EDWARD DOWN LINE OF SUCCESSION TO BRITISH THRONE

"I don’t believe there is anything that I can’t do," she said. "We are all truly limitless if we allow ourselves the freedom to follow our hearts and pursue our true passions."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.