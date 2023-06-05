Expand / Collapse search
Royals
Published

Princess Eugenie's newborn baby knocks Prince Edward down line of succession to British throne

Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, the son of Princess Eugenie, is now 13th in-line to the throne

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Hear ye, hear ye.

A new baby has joined the long line of successors to King Charles' current thrown – knocking the king's brother Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh down a peg.

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank announced the birth of their second son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on Monday. The little boy was born on May 30, days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, his cousin, Lilibet Diana's second birthday. He weighed 7.1 pounds.

"Jack and I wanted to share the news," Eugenie wrote to her Instagram. "He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald."

Ernest in a crib wearing a blue cap split August in a green striped shirt saying hi to baby Ernest in his cradle

Princess Eugenie shared a photo of her newborn son Ernest, as well as an additional photo of her older son August saying hello to his baby brother. (Princess Eugenie Instagram)

PRINCESS EUGENIE HAS REMAINED CLOSE WITH PRINCE HARRY AMID PRINCE ANDREW'S SEX ABUSE LAWSUIT: ROYAL EXPERT

Eugenie, 33, also shared a picture of her doting elder son, August, affectionately known as Augie, cradling the top of his baby brother's head. "Augie is loving being a big brother already," she noted.

Ernest is now 13th in line to the throne, following a few uncles, several cousins, a grandfather, an aunt, his mother and brother.

With the new baby's birth, Queen Elizabeth's youngest child Prince Edward, 59, becomes 14th in-line.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank smiling on their wedding day

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank married on Oct. 12, 2018, in Windsor, England. (Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images)

Eugenie is the second child of the disgraced Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. 

Her older sister, Princess Beatrice, is ninth in line after Andrew.

Prince Edward

Prince Edward was knocked down to 14th in line for the throne with the birth of Princess Eugenie's second child. (Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie speak to one another ahead of the concert for King Charles' coronation

Princess Eugenie was weeks away from giving birth to Ernest at her uncle's coronation. (Ben Birchall/Pool/AFP)

Despite the tumultuous nature of her father's relationship with the greater royal family, Eugenie still remains a devoted member of the firm.

Her continued positive relationship with Prince Harry is also notable, given his strain with both his brother Prince William and father King Charles.

Last month at the king's coronation, Eugenie was one of the few royals who interacted with Harry.

Prince Harry shares a laugh with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack while at the Coronation of King Charles

Prince Harry left Westminster Abbey following the coronation of his father, King Charles, with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack. (Toby Melville - WPA Pool)

