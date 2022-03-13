Sandra Bullock teases long hiatus from acting, producing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

AUSTIN, Texas – Sandra Bullock is taking a break from the film industry.

Bullock, 57, revealed what's next for her career after the premiere of "The Lost City" at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, TX. The actress served as both producer and star for the film as romance novelist Loretta Sage.

When asked what's next for the cast and directors, Bullock responded, "I am just going to take some time to be a mom.

Bullock later reiterated her decision to take a break from working when asked if she planned to work on more film projects within the Hispanic and Chicana communities by an audience member.

"I love stories that show the imperfection of love within families and communities," she said during the Q&A. "I would love to [continue doing that] when I’m done being a mom. I’ll get back to it. I don’t know when. Probably when they’re teenagers, solidly 16- or 17-year-olds."

Bullock has two adopted children, Louis and Laila. The "Miss Congeniality" actress adopted Louis in 2010 and Laila in 2015.

Bullock has talked about the struggles she faces as a white woman being mom to two black children.

"I'm like, come into our home and discover the every parent problem, you know?" she previously told Jada Pinkett Smith on "Red Table Talk."

"And to say that I wish our skins matched, sometimes I do. Because then it would be easier on how people approach us. It's our anxiety, it's our fear, it's our cross to bear the minute you become a mom. And I have the same feelings as a woman with brown skin being with her babies, or a white woman with, you know, white babies."

Due to the young ages of the children, it could be awhile until fans see Bullock back on the big screen.

The actress, known for her comedic timing, didn't disappoint during the panel following the premiere. One audience member asked Bullock to choose her favorite leach scene, "Speed 2" or "The Lost City."

"Both of them have their pros and cons," she responded. "I’m a committed actor, whether on a very slow boat headed toward an island where we could’ve jumped off, or digging things out of Channing’s a--. The dig with Chan is one that I would do over and over again."

As for now, Bullock stars alongside Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe in the adventure-filled comedy "The Lost City." Brad Pitt also has a role in the film, per the request of Bullock and Pitt's shared hairdresser.

Viewers can watch Bullock as a romance novelist who gets kidnapped and forced to find a hidden treasure for a billionaire (Radcliffe). Tatum, who plays Bullock's book cover model, attempts to rescue the novelist.

The light-hearted film had audience members laughing every step of the adventure.

"The Lost City" was directed by Aaron Nee and Adam Nee. Other notable names in the film are Oscar Nunez, Patti Harrison, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Hector Anibal.