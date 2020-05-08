Sandra Bullock, Jada Pinkett Smith celebrate Mother's Day by surprising frontline workers with gifts

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Sandra Bullock surprised a working nurse and mother on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles with the help of Jada Pinkett Smith.

The “Bird Box” actress appeared as a surprise guest on Friday’s episode of “Red Table Talk,” in which Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow and mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones dedicated the Mother’s Day-themed show to the countless moms currently battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Happy Mother’s Day,” Pinkett Smith begins the episode. “We are going to introduce to you four extraordinary moms who are real-life superheroes who have proven to be fearless and courageous in the face of the pandemic. They have no idea what the table has in store for them. Let the surprises begin.”

They highlighted four working moms and not only showered them with praise but gifts as well. Their first guest was April Buencamino, a mother of two and a nurse manager who currently is in charge of her hospital’s COVID-19 unit. She just so happens to work at the same hospital that Bullock and her boyfriend, Bryan Randall, previously donated 6,000 N95 masks.

After a brief interview in which they highlighted the important and difficult work that Buencamino is doing, they surprised her with a video call from Bullock, who got emotional thanking her for her service.

“I’m going to try and say this without crying,” Bullock begins. “Thank you for everything you’re doing, because we get to sit here and be home with our families because you’re out there doing the hard, hard, hard work.”

She went on to highlight the “love, appreciation and gratitude that we as a family have because we are safe and I thank you so much. And you as a mom, I know you’re scared, I know you’re scared on so many levels and the fact that you were born with that extra gift to be able to go out and do the good work, I bow down to you.”

Once their chat was over, Pinkett Smith announced that she was giving a gift to Buencamino and her hospital.

“April, on behalf of the Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation, we are going to donate $50,000 to your hospital,” she said. “We are so impressed with the work that you guys are doing there and the community that you are servicing.”

She also revealed that she’s giving a more personal gift to April, who missed her family vacation due to the pandemic.

“When the timing works for you, we would like to also, as a family, send you and your family on the vacation of your choice,” she said to an elated Buencamino. “We wanted to do something for you personally just for your service.”