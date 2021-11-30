Expand / Collapse search
Sandra Bullock shares the phrase she says 'a lot' that her parents couldn’t: 'It was a generational thing'

The 57-year-old actress is mother to her son Louis, 11, and daughter Laila, 9

By Nate Day | Fox News
EXCLUSIVE: Sandra Bullock is talking motherhood.

The 57-year-old actress is mother to her son Louis, 11, and daughter Laila, 9.

On Wednesday, she appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk" on Facebook Watch where she discussed her life as a parent, opening up about one of her biggest strengths as a mom.

"My superpower is that I'm good at saying sorry and I'm good at listening," she explained.

SANDRA BULLOCK TALKS KEANU REEVES DATING RUMORS, REVEALS SWEET GIFT HE GAVE HER AFTER 'SPEED'

The star received praise for her expertise, with Smith calling the trait "a good one" while her daughter Willow emphasized that it's "a really good" trait to possess.

"My parents couldn't say ‘I’m sorry,'" Bullock recalled. "It was a generational thing. It was something that I now, in retrospect, can see their pain and their fear."

The Oscar winner added: "I say I'm sorry a lot. Even when I'm right, I say ‘sorry.’"

  • 90th Academy Awards - Oscars Arrivals â Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 â Sandra Bullock wearing Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni - HP1EE3503JTXE
    Image 1 of 3

    Sandra Bullock revealed that her parenting 'superpower' is apologizing to her children. (Reuters)

  • LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 06: Actress Sandra Bullock, winner of the award for Favorite Movie Actress, attends the People&#39;s Choice Awards 2016 at Microsoft Theater on January 6, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The People&#39;s Choice Awards)
    Image 2 of 3

    Bullock has two children: Louis, 11, and Laila, 9. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

  • FILE - In this March 2, 2014 file photo, Sandra Bullock arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre, in Los Angeles. Bullock's ordeal of waking up with a man inside her home in June 2014 comes to life in 911 call audio and copies of the man's writings about the actress revealed in a court hearing on Thursday released by the Los Angeles Superior Court Friday, April 10, 2015. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
    Image 3 of 3

    Bullock said that her parents were unable to apologize to her, causing them ‘pain’ and 'fear.' (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Bullock's appearance on "Red Table Talk" will air on Dec. 3 on Facebook Watch.

The star is a single mother to both of her children, who are adopted. She began adoption proceedings for Louis while still married to "Monster Garage" host Jesse James, but proceeded as a single parent after their 2010 split.

In 2015, she announced that she had adopted a daughter.

