Sandra Bullock shares the phrase she says 'a lot' that her parents couldn’t: 'It was a generational thing'

EXCLUSIVE: Sandra Bullock is talking motherhood.

The 57-year-old actress is mother to her son Louis, 11, and daughter Laila, 9.

On Wednesday, she appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk" on Facebook Watch where she discussed her life as a parent, opening up about one of her biggest strengths as a mom.

"My superpower is that I'm good at saying sorry and I'm good at listening," she explained.

The star received praise for her expertise, with Smith calling the trait "a good one" while her daughter Willow emphasized that it's "a really good" trait to possess.

"My parents couldn't say ‘I’m sorry,'" Bullock recalled. "It was a generational thing. It was something that I now, in retrospect, can see their pain and their fear."

The Oscar winner added: "I say I'm sorry a lot. Even when I'm right, I say ‘sorry.’"

Bullock's appearance on "Red Table Talk" will air on Dec. 3 on Facebook Watch.

The star is a single mother to both of her children, who are adopted. She began adoption proceedings for Louis while still married to "Monster Garage" host Jesse James, but proceeded as a single parent after their 2010 split.

In 2015, she announced that she had adopted a daughter.