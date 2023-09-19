Sami Sheen, Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' daughter, says boob job will ‘save my life'

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' oldest daughter Sami is opening up about her unhealthy lifestyle.

Sami, 19, turned to her followers on social media to seek advice on how to quit vaping, as she revealed plans to go under the knife for a "boob job."

"I have been vaping for five years now. I've been addicted to nicotine for five f---ing years," she confessed on her TikTok "... I tried quitting multiple times. It's really f---ing hard."

"Realistically, I do want to quit because I know I'm going to be so much healthier and live longer because of it, but I just don't want to deal with it. I've just been putting it off."

The OnlyFans model added that she decided to speak out about her addiction to help others struggling with the same health issue.

Sami admitted she is also getting breast implants and needs to be "nicotine-free" to undergo the surgery.

"I'm getting a boob job in two months and I have to be nicotine-free for a month before," Sami added. "I'm already getting anxiety, OK? I have not gone a single day in the past five years without this motherf---er. I think me getting my boobs done is honestly going to save my life, because it's forcing me to quit this."

Sami continued to express how "scared" she was and said she did not know how she was going to "live without" her vape. She added that she has attempted to use different treatments including substituting lollipops, LifeSavers and fidget toys but has yet to find a solution.

She went on to ask her fans to provide suggestions with the "least amount of withdrawal symptoms."

"It's really sad. My whole life revolves around it. I've depended on it for so long. My peak growing stages in life have been dependent on nicotine, which is really f---ing bad."

Sami has been very open with her followers about many aspects of her life. In June, she clarified her job as a "sex worker" on social media.

"I am not a p-star," Sami began in her TikTok video.

"I don't meet up with people. I don't film myself having sex. I don't do that, but I also have no judgment toward the people who do, do that."

She said that she’s "not comfortable" doing those risqué acts and that is not her "line of work."

Her father initially did not "condone" the idea of his then-18-year-old daughter joining OnlyFans, but in June 2022, Sheen pledged a "united front" with his ex Richards to support their daughter.

"Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed," he said at the time in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly."

After Sami launched her OnlyFans account, her 52-year-old mother followed suit.

Sheen and Richards split in 2006 after being married for four years and also share a 17-year-old daughter named Lola.