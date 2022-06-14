Charlie Sheen reacts to daughter Sami Sheen, 18, joining OnlyFans: ‘This did not occur under my roof’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s eldest daughter, Sam "Sami" Sheen, has joined OnlyFans – and her famous father has some thoughts.

"She is 18 years now and living with her mother," the former "Two and a Half Men" star told Us Weekly on Monday. "This did not occur under my roof. I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."

The influencer, who has 47K followers on Instagram, turned 18 in March. She recently moved back in with Richards, 51, following some turbulent times between the pair.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum told the outlet that she’s aware of her daughter’s latest business venture.

"Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in," said the actress. "All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices."

OnlyFans, a subscription-based platform, allows creators to share and monetize their content, which can be explicit. Celebrities, such as Carmen Electra, Bella Thorne, Shanna Moakler and Cardi B, among others, have joined the site to take control of their image and interact with fans.

The site became popular during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic when numerous sex workers joined to get paid more safely. The site has been tremendously lucrative for some people, allowing them to earn thousands every month.

In August of last year, OnlyFans announced it had 130 million users and 2 million creators who have collectively earned $5 billion. That same month, the site said it suspended its initial plan to ban sexually explicit content following an outcry from its creators and advocates for sex workers.

Sami’s decision to join OnlyFans came a few weeks after the teen reconnected with her mother. In September of last year, Sami alleged in a since-deleted TikTok video that she was "trapped" in an "abusive home" while she was living with her mother. In February of this year, Richards told SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis that they had a strained relationship.

"It’s very difficult," said Richards. "I know we’ll get back to where we were eventually, but right now, it is strained."

At the time, Sami moved in with her father, 56.

"Obviously I would love for her to live with me," said Richards. "She lived with me all these years. But I think it's very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles when there's access to everything. We didn't grow up with Postmates and Uber, where you have everything that you want. There are certain rules and I enforce them. And there's different rules at that [Sheen's] house and that's OK."

The star also noted that "Charlie and I, we were on different pages from the beginning."

Richards then said that the former couple's daughter is "not in school," seemingly referencing how Sami is working toward her GED. She also said she doesn't "agree with certain things" her ex-husband does.

"But that's OK. We can agree to disagree," Richards said, adding that she's "not super strict" However, she does have "rules and boundaries."

A source told Us Weekly that mother and daughter have since reconnected.

"They are getting along very well," said the source, adding that Sami "loves her dad."

Sheen and Richards married in 2002 before splitting in 2006. They also share a 17-year-old daughter named Lola Rose Sheen.

Sami took to Instagram on Monday to announce her new OnlyFans page.

"Click the link in my bio if you wanna see more," she captioned a photo of herself wearing a black triangle bikini. She also promised to "upload new content 2-3 times a week."

"My messages are open so come talk to me!!" she added.

