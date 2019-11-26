Sam Hunt drops out of planned concert following DUI arrest

Sam Hunt dropped out of a planned appearance in Nashville scheduled prior to his arrest for DUI last week, according to multiple reports.

Hunt was arrested early Thursday after allegedly driving the wrong way down a one-way road, according to a police report obtained by Fox News. He was also allegedly swerving in and out of his lane and "crossed the center divide several times," the report said. As a result, the star seems to be stepping out of the spotlight for a little bit.

According to Rolling Stone, he has bailed on the Dec. 5 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards, missing out on the event’s first time in Nashville. The event is designed to honor the Cup champion, Kyle Busch, as well as other top drivers from 2019.

SAM HUNT TIES THE KNOT WITH HANNAH LEE FOWLER

WKRN released audio from 911 calls from the night in question showing multiple people called the Nashville Emergency Communications Center to report a driver headed the wrong way down Ellington Parkway.

“You’ve got a vehicle running southbound in northbound lanes on Ellington Parkway,” one caller stated. “He’s south of Hart.”

On Friday, the 34-year-old musician took to Twitter to apologize for his actions.

"Wednesday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend’s show in downtown Nashville," Hunt wrote. "It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won’t happen again."

FANS MAD SAM HUNT WAS A NO-SHOW TO ACCEPT ACM AWARD

The "Kinfolks" crooner was pulled over and booked for allegedly driving under the influence and having an open container in the vehicle. He was charged with DUI.

The arresting police officer said that Hunt smelled of alcohol and had "bloodshot" and "watery" eyes. And there were "two empty beer cans" next to him. Hunt had "difficulty retrieving his ID and attempted to give a credit card and passport instead," the report said.

Hunt was alone in the car and admitted to "consuming alcohol recently," police said. He was read his rights, then took a sobriety test administered by the arresting officer and a Breathalyzer test. His blood-alcohol level was 0.173, according to the arrest warrant. Tennessee's legal limit is below .08.

Hunt was released on Thursday morning after posting $2,500 bail and will have to appear in court on Jan. 17.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Still set to perform at the event are Chris Janson, Cassadee Pope, Rutledge Wood and more.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli and Mariah Haas contributed to this report