Country singer Sam Hunt apologizes for DUI: 'It was a poor and selfish decision'

Country singer Sam Hunt is speaking out about his DUI arrest.

On Friday, the 34-year-old musician took to Twitter to apologize for his actions. "Wednesday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend’s show in downtown Nashville," Hunt wrote.

"It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won’t happen again."

Hunt was arrested early on Thursday in East Nashville, Tenn. after allegedly driving the wrong way down a one-way road, according to a police report obtained by Fox News. He was also allegedly swerving in and out of his lane and "crossed the center divide several times," the report said.

The "Kinfolks" crooner was pulled over and booked for allegedly driving under the influence and having an open container in the vehicle. He was charged with DUI.

The arresting police officer said that Hunt smelled of alcohol and had "bloodshot" and "watery" eyes. And there were "two empty beer cans" next to him. Hunt had "difficulty retrieving his ID and attempted to give a credit card and passport instead," the report said.

Hunt was alone in the car and admitted to "consuming alcohol recently," police said. He was read his rights, then took a sobriety test administered by the arresting officer and a Breathalyzer test. His blood-alcohol level was 0.173, according to the arrest warrant.

Hunt was released later on Thursday morning after posting $2,500 bail and will have to appear in court on Jan. 17.

The singer rose to fame in 2016 with his album "Montevallo" and his best known for his 2017 chart-topping hit song, "Body Like a Back Road."

