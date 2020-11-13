Salma Hayek thinks she used to look like Winona Ryder

Salma Hayek served up a seriously sexy throwback Thursday photo.

In the pic, the 54-year-old actress is laughing while wearing a black-sequenced top. In the caption shed asked her 16+ million followers if she resembled Golden Globe-winning actress Winona Ryder, 49.

“Back in the day they used to say I’ll looked [sic] like Winona Ryder, What do you think?” she wrote.

The star celebrated her birthday back in September and revealed she doesn't mind aging gracefully.

“When I look at pictures of me in my 30s or in my 40s, I see myself more beautiful than I saw myself at the time,” she told People magazine earlier this year.

“Now, when I look in the mirror and there are things that I don’t see, I think about how much I’m going to like me in 10 years,” Hayek said.

In 2016, she also discussed her curvy figure with The Edit. "I was always borderline chubby, because I like my food and, frankly, I like my wine,” the "Like A Boss" star said.

She continued: “I'm quite short. I have an overly... wavy body. I'm not like the girl next door who is easy to cast. I don't fit into any of the stereotypes of a woman that should continue to work. I don't know what it is, but I don't think it has anything to do with planning. It has something to do with karma, maybe. I believe in karma."

"You have to get up and become your own work of art; from the moment you put yourself together. Not that I do it! I am quite lazy in the queen department," the Emmy winner professed. "But celebrate who you are and celebrate life and know that this is your experience."

Hayek has one 13-year-old daughter, Valentina, with husband François-Henri Pinault whom she married in 2009.

She said of being a mother, "I had a child late in life."

"I always wanted to have a lot of children, and I was not able to. My body, as a miracle, had one. The huge blessing I’ve had is that my husband has three other children. So I have four. And they are all so different," she told Red magazine.

And while outside people might think she has the "perfect" life, Hayek believes "perfection is a mirage."

"If you have a vision of perfection, when you take the road to get there, if you learn in the road, then when you arrive you will see it’s not perfection. Perfection can damage beauty, it can damage art, it can damage growth. Happiness cannot have this title of perfection," she mused.