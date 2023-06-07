Salma Hayek goes makeup-free as she counts ‘white hairs and wrinkles’

Salma Hayek is not afraid to age gracefully.

The Mexican American actress, 56, went all-natural in a close-up photo of herself that she shared on Instagram Tuesday.

"Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning," Hayek wrote alongside the photo, with the caption repeated in Spanish.

SALMA HAYEK FLASHES NAKED BODY ACCIDENTALLY DURING CHEEKY DANCE

APP USERS CLICK HERE

Only half of Hayek's face is pictured in the unfiltered snap. The "Magic Mike’s Last Dance" star looked straight into the camera showing off some strands of her gray hair and a few creases on her forehead.

Some of her Hollywood friends shared their support in the comment section.

"Beautiful!" Cindy Crawford wrote, while Olivia Wilde posted fire and heart emojis.

Hayek has proven she’s comfortable baring it all in the past.

SALMA HAYEK STUNS IN BIKINI PICTURES, FEELS 'RENEWED' AFTER OCEAN DIP

Last month, the "House of Gucci" star let loose in a social media video in which she accidentally flashed her naked body during a cheeky dance.

She was seen dancing freely in a white bathrobe as the top occasionally slipped.

In the video Hayek’s private areas were blurred while the actress twirled and busted out some salsa moves.

SALMA HAYEK CREDITS ADAM SANDLER FOR HELPING HER MOVE ON FROM 'SEXY' ROLES: 'I WAS TYPECAST FOR A LONG TIME'

The "Eternals" star was celebrating reaching 24 million followers on Instagram when she accidentally exposed herself in the risqué clip.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

Hayek also previously showed off her stunning figure in a bright yellow bikini, as she took a dip into the clear blue waters.

"Every time I need to feel renewed I jump into the ocean," she captioned the post, adding a wave emoji before sharing the Spanish translation.

Her social media followers have been fully supportive of her latest posts.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

One user wrote, "Looking this young at ur 50s should be illegal like what," with another adding, "Thought this was a throwback!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hayek is married to French businessman François Henri Pinault. The couple tied the knot in 2009.