Salma Hayek shows off her curves and goes sheer for ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ premiere

Salma Hayek is showing off her fit physique in Miami.

During Wednesday night’s movie premiere of "Magic Mike’s Last Dance," Hayek stepped out on the red carpet in a see-through black netted dress, embellished with floral designs.

The 56-year-old actress left little to the imagination, wearing just a black bra and underwear underneath the sheer ensemble.

CHANNING TATUM REVEALS WHETHER HE'LL TELL HIS DAUGHTER ABOUT HIS STRIPPER PAST AHEAD OF LAST 'MAGIC MIKE' FILM

Hayek showed off her stunning figure while wearing several gold chains and bracelets and opted for a high ponytail hairstyle.

The Mexican American actress finished her look with a green Bottega Veneta purse and gold platform heels.

Hayek posed for several photos with her "Magic Mike’s Last Dance" cast members, including leading man Channing Tatum.

Tatum was handsome in a sleek black suit with a black shirt underneath and matching dress shoes.

Director Steven Soderbergh joined the stars on the red carpet for several snaps, sporting a black suit with a graphic T-shirt underneath and dark brown dress shoes.

CHANNING TATUM SAYS HE MAY NEVER GET MARRIED AGAIN: 'RELATIONSHIPS ARE HARD FOR ME'

Soderbergh has directed all three "Magic Mike" movies since the first film premiered in 2012.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In the latest installment, Hayek portrays a wealthy socialite who takes Tatum’s character to London with an opportunity to headline a dance show.

The after-party for the "Magic Mike’s Last Dance" premiere included male performers dancing shirtless on stage.

On the "Magic Mike" official social media account, one performance showcased a seductive dance featuring a duo performing underneath a waterfall.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tatum is also seen in a video throwing money at the male performers while the song "Pony" by the artist Ginuwine played in the background.