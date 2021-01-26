Hilaria Baldwin's heritage scandal sparks reaction from Charo: 'It's funny'

Charo admitted she finds Hilaria Baldwin's Spanish heritage scandal "funny."

The 70-year-old Spanish-American actress-singer told Page Six that she spent her entire life trying to perfect her English so she doesn't understand why Baldwin, 37, was "obsessed" with her Spanish accent.

"I spend all my life trying to speak English like you," Charo told the outlet. "I hoped to [be] a sophisticated American and I was born in Murcia, Spain, where they have a very strong Castilian accent."

"That’s Hilaria’s obsession, probably," Charo thought. "I want to speak the best English because after so many years in America nobody knows what the hell I’m talking about."

ALEC BALDWIN DOUBLES DOWN ON DEFENDING WIFE HILARIA AMID CULTURAL APPROPRIATION SCANDAL

Baldwin was put on blast in December when it was discovered she wasn't actually born in Spain -- as she had implied -- and instead was born and raised in Boston, Mass.

"In the case of Hilaria, she must be [so] obsessed with everything Spanish — the tradition, flamenco — that she really went into that education and she managed to do it very well indeed," Charo mused.

Baldwin was also criticized for allegedly faking a Spanish accent. The bilingual mother of five's accent noticeably fluctuated over the years when she made appearances on TV.

HILARIA BALDWIN'S HERITAGE DEFENSE SPARKS HILARIOUS TWITTER REACTIONS

After the news broke, the wife of Alec Baldwin also revealed her real name is Hillary.

"Yes, I am a White girl, my family is White... Europe has a lot of White people in them. Ethnically I am a mix of many, many things," she said on social media.

Charo said she got a laugh out of the situation. "There’s nothing wrong if that makes her happy. I think it’s funny. In my opinion, it’s just funny," she said.

In an interview with The New York Times, Baldwin tried to correct some of what she says are misconceptions about how she has presented herself.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The things I have shared about myself are very clear," Baldwin said. "I was born in Boston. I spent time in Boston and in Spain. My family now lives in Spain. I moved to New York when I was 19 years old and I have lived here ever since. For me, I feel like I have spent 10 years sharing that story over and over again. And now it seems like it’s not enough."

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.