Sadie Robertson responds to body shamers who claim she 'flaunts' post-baby body

Sadie Roberston is proud of her post-baby body after welcoming her daughter, Honey, three months ago and isn't going to let mommy shamers get her down.

The "Duck Dynasty" alum, 24, posed on Instagram in jeans she was able to fit back into for the first time in a year.

Along with the pic, she penned a long caption explaining why she was offended by some DMs she's received about her figure.

"I rarely read my dms but recently I did. The first DM I opened was from a mom who felt I should know that her & her daughters were unfollowing me. Which is totally fine to unfollow me, but it was WHY that got me," Robertson wrote. "She went on to say that it is bc of how much I brag & flaunt my body & how hard it was for her to see my body after giving birth ‘bounce back.’"

Robertson confessed that she didn't "bounce back" and actually has some health issues related to giving birth.

"I could tell her about parts of me that haven’t healed yet. I could tell her about the bumps that I still have covering half of my body since birth bc of a new allergy triggered by a stressful labor," the actress said. "I could’ve told her things my doctor has told me, & the counselor I saw helped me through. I could’ve told her how a lot of things I don’t tell people, but I didn’t."

Robertson said she's focused on celebrating her body for "growing life, growing in love, growing in endurance, growing in consistency, in faith, in hope…growing in many things. I hope those are the things you saw."

She concluded with a message for women. "I just want to challenge you not to become insecure bc of what someone else chooses to or not to post. Our confidence should not be found on the measure of how good or bad someone else is doing," she said.

Robertson previously spoke out about her mental health was affected by giving birth.

"I’m constantly trying to fight fear in my life," Robertson said on her "Whoa! That’s Good" podcast. "It was like, so many emotions happening that I couldn’t really fight the fear like I normally do. All of a sudden, I was just in a state of anxiety. I didn’t even realize that it was creeping us as much as it was."

The reality star noted that while she "struggled with anxiety for years," she wasn’t prepared how it would have a tremendous impact on her after becoming a parent.

"That is such a toxic brain spiral to go through that it will manifest itself in some way," Robertson reflected. "I didn’t even realize that those thoughts throughout the day were making me jittery, were making me have all these feelings of anxiety and were making my chest feel super tight, like, I couldn’t breathe."

