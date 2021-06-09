Sadie Robertson celebrates her daughter Honey James' one-month-old birthday

Sadie Robertson is completely in love with her newborn daughter, Honey James.

The 23-year-old "Duck Dynasty" alum welcomed the baby girl with her husband Christian Huff on May 11.

She recently took Honey to a wedding and celebrated her one-month-old birthday.

"I love taking my girl everywhere with me," Robertson wrote on Instagram. "Can’t believe she’s 4 weeks old today."

The former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant revealed the name of their first child in late April. Robertson said she wanted to make sure her fans heard the name from her and not from "things going around."

She said the word "honey" is mentioned in the Bible verse Proverbs 16:24, and reads, "Gracious words are like HONEY, sweetness to the soul and health to the body."

Robertson went on to explain she's "always loved" the verse.

"Its made me have a love for the idea of all that honey is. It’s a sweet delicacy with a strong healing component," she wrote.

Roberston and Huff tied the knot in November 2019 . They announced that they were expecting a baby in October 2020.

When Honey arrived in May, the author wrote on social media, "We saw a million little miracles yesterday - the best one being this girl right here... Honey. The pure goodness of God."

"Story to come, but I’m way too occupied right now by cuteness," she added alongside an adorable photo of her, Huff and their new bundle of joy. Robertson also shared several more snapshots of the new family of three.